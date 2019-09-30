DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 30, 2019

2 British mountaineers rescued, 3 left stranded on Koyo Zom peak at Chitral-GB border

SirajuddinSeptember 30, 2019

Email

Along the Yarkhun river are several peaks particularly on its southern side of peaks ranging between 18 to 22 thousand peaks. Here shown some peaks of the Thui An group. — Wikimedia Commons
Along the Yarkhun river are several peaks particularly on its southern side of peaks ranging between 18 to 22 thousand peaks. Here shown some peaks of the Thui An group. — Wikimedia Commons

Two British trekkers have been rescued while three others, along with a guide, are trapped and awaiting rescue at the Koyo Zom peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district administration officials confirmed late Sunday night.

Koyo Zom is a peak located on the border between KP's Chitral district and Gilgit-Baltistan, and stands at a height of 18,000 feet from the sea level, said the officials.

The two rescued climbers were identified as William Taylor Sim and John James Crook. Of the ones stranded on the peak are Alastair James Swinton, Thomas Michael Livingstone, Uisdean Robertson Hawthorn, and a local tour guide identified as Imran.

Upper Chitral Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Irfanuddin told DawnNewsTV that the British expedition team had reached the Koyo Zom base camp in Upper Chitral on September 3.

It was scaling Koyo Zom in Yarkhun on Sunday when it met an incident at around 12 noon.

“After receiving word of the accident, a rescue operation was launched and rescue teams reached the climbers by helicopter,” ADC Irfan said, adding that the two rescued mountaineers were shifted to hospital in Mastuj town.

He said that the rescued climbers are injured but in a stable condition. "One of the three trapped team members has received head injuries," he said, referring to Swinton.

ADC Irfan said that rescue officials had sought to continue the operation to retrieve the remaining three mountaineers along with the guide but had failed to reach them due to rough weather and darkness which forced them to stop the search.

“As per our information, the team fell from a height of 30 metres after a climber slipped on a glacier during the trek,” he said, adding that the rescue operation would resume on Monday to retrieve the remaining mountaineers.

In the meanwhile, rescue teams have been dispatched on foot by the district administration, along with Chitral Scouts and police, said the officer.

In March, British climbers Tom Ballard along with Italy's Daniele Nardi died attempting a route of the Nanga Parbat that has never been successfully completed.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Opinion

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Editorial

Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...
September 28, 2019

LNG expansion

EVER SINCE the country entered the LNG market back in 2015, it was clear that the first baby step of setting up a...
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

SENIOR police officers in Punjab have been incensed by an attempt to ‘subjugate’ them. And some of them,...
September 28, 2019

World Rabies Day

ONE of the most horrific deaths is caused by rabies. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of...