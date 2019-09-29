DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2019

Bilawal dissatisfied with PM's UNGA speech, criticises 'selected media' for 'creating hype'

Dawn.comSeptember 29, 2019

Email

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says "selected media and commentators can laud" PM's speech but Pakistanis are "disappointed". — DawnNewsTV
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says "selected media and commentators can laud" PM's speech but Pakistanis are "disappointed". — DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday accused "selected media and commentators" of "hyping up" Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 74th annual session, saying that the premier did not make a strong case for the plight of occupied Kashmir's residents.

"Our selected prime minister is being appreciated on our selected media, but those who know about the plight of Kashmiris as well as the history of their struggle, understand that Pakistan's government can play a vital role for our Kashmiri brethren," Bilawal said.

The PPP chief criticised Prime Minister Imran's address at the UNGA, saying that it was a "pre-scheduled speech that we knew he will deliver before [India's August 5 move] took place".

Bilawal said that the premier should have focused solely on the Kashmir crisis instead of bringing up other issues. Bilawal also regretted that the prime minister did not emphasise the disputed status of the Kashmir territory in his speech, saying that "some people might think that you have accepted this status quo".

Read: PM Imran minces no words at UN, calls out Modi govt for oppression of Kashmiris

"This is a compromise that Pakistani people cannot tolerate," Bilawal said. The lawmaker said that while it was important to highlight the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the premier should also have talked about UN's resolutions that grant Kashmiri residents the right to self determination.

Bilawal repeated his party's stance that the prime minister had not done enough to highlight the situation in occupied Kashmir, that has been under an unprecedented lockdown since India repealed the region's special status on August 5.

"How many countries has he [prime minister] visited since" Article 370 was repealed, Bilawal asked.

"No matter how much our selected media and commentators laud and celebrate the premier's speech, Pakistani public does not feel the same passion, they are disappointed."

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran had lashed out against India's Hindu-nationalist government in his maiden address at the UNGA session for its atrocities against Kashmiri residents and the ongoing lockdown in occupied Kashmir. In his 50-minute speech, the premier had also discussed climate change, Islamophobia and international tax havens.

"You know how in North Korea, every time the leader makes a speech or issues a statement, people are made to line up on the streets, and they clap [for the government], anchors are made to sit before cameras on TV and they laud. This is what is happening in Pakistan," Bilawal told reporters in Sehwan. His remarks came less than an hour before Prime Minister Imran returned to Pakistan from a busy New York visit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jjacky
Sep 29, 2019 05:41pm

Next time send Bilawal to UN .

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Sep 29, 2019 05:44pm

Looking for anything to criticize.

Recommend 0
Jawaad
Sep 29, 2019 05:45pm

Your satisfaction or dissatification does not matter.

Recommend 0
Rizz
Sep 29, 2019 05:46pm

Who is this guy?

Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 29, 2019 05:46pm

Now that I think of it , it is a possibility..

Recommend 0
Ak18
Sep 29, 2019 05:46pm

Sour grapes

Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 29, 2019 06:42pm

@Rizz, next PM

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Opinion

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Editorial

Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...
September 28, 2019

LNG expansion

EVER SINCE the country entered the LNG market back in 2015, it was clear that the first baby step of setting up a...
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

SENIOR police officers in Punjab have been incensed by an attempt to ‘subjugate’ them. And some of them,...
September 28, 2019

World Rabies Day

ONE of the most horrific deaths is caused by rabies. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of...