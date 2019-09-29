DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2019

'Make no mistake — govt, opposition united like a rock over Kashmir,' says Shehbaz

Dawn.comSeptember 29, 2019

Email

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tells world to beware of "fascist Modi". — DawnNewsTV/File
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tells world to beware of "fascist Modi". — DawnNewsTV/File

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday declared that the government and opposition were "united like a rock" on the Kashmir issue and warned the world against "fascist Modi".

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N president said: "When it comes to Occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris. Mr Modi must make no mistake about it!"

His remarks come two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, highlighted the human rights abuses by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The region has been under a lockdown and communications blackout imposed by India's Hindu nationalist government before it stripped the occupied territory of its autonomy on August 5.

In another tweet, Sharif said that Pakistan is a "responsible nuclear state" and that the country's contributions to maintain world people were "well documented". He also highlighted Pakistan Army's successful efforts in eliminating terror groups from different parts of the country.

"Pakistan's contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions. Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi," Sharif said.

Kashmir Unrest, PML N AND PTI

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
comments
Sep 29, 2019 03:38pm

That is like a real Pakistani.

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Sep 29, 2019 03:46pm

Still not enough,IK will not let you go that easily.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Sep 29, 2019 03:49pm

Modi will not make any mistake over Kashmir,

Recommend 0
atif
Sep 29, 2019 04:08pm

Good statement

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Sep 29, 2019 04:19pm

The question is whether the Government is with you or not.

R.S. Menon, Gurgaon

Recommend 0
Kallu
Sep 29, 2019 04:20pm

How sweet ...how about other issues...

Recommend 0
Hina
Sep 29, 2019 04:23pm

And tiger speaks...

Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 29, 2019 04:29pm

So how did this coming together change anything?

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Sep 29, 2019 04:37pm

For once, atleast, he's spoken with a sane voice.

Recommend 0
Mumbaikar wala
Sep 29, 2019 04:43pm

Who cares

Recommend 0
raja
Sep 29, 2019 04:49pm

so sad

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Opinion

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Editorial

Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...
September 28, 2019

LNG expansion

EVER SINCE the country entered the LNG market back in 2015, it was clear that the first baby step of setting up a...
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

SENIOR police officers in Punjab have been incensed by an attempt to ‘subjugate’ them. And some of them,...
September 28, 2019

World Rabies Day

ONE of the most horrific deaths is caused by rabies. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of...