'Make no mistake — govt, opposition united like a rock over Kashmir,' says Shehbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday declared that the government and opposition were "united like a rock" on the Kashmir issue and warned the world against "fascist Modi".

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N president said: "When it comes to Occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris. Mr Modi must make no mistake about it!"

His remarks come two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, highlighted the human rights abuses by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The region has been under a lockdown and communications blackout imposed by India's Hindu nationalist government before it stripped the occupied territory of its autonomy on August 5.

In another tweet, Sharif said that Pakistan is a "responsible nuclear state" and that the country's contributions to maintain world people were "well documented". He also highlighted Pakistan Army's successful efforts in eliminating terror groups from different parts of the country.

"Pakistan's contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions. Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi," Sharif said.