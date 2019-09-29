DAWN.COM

Saudi state media say king's bodyguard shot in 'dispute'

APSeptember 29, 2019

The state TV report on Sunday said Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in a shooting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. — Photo courtesy Al Ekhbariya TV Twitter
Saudi state television is reporting that a prominent bodyguard to King Salman has been shot and killed in what authorities describe as a personal dispute.

The state TV report on Sunday said Maj Gen Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in a shooting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

A one-sentence statement published by state TV on Twitter identified al-Fagham as "the bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," the honorific given to Saudi kings.

There was no further information released by state TV. The country's interior ministry also had no immediate comment.

Saudis on Twitter offered condolences for al-Fagham, publishing pictures of him similarly guarding late King Abdullah.

