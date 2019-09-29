DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 29, 2019

Nepotism tag won’t go away: Imam

AgenciesUpdated September 29, 2019

Email

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq believes he may never be accepted by Pakistan fans for what he is as opposed to him being batting great and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s nephew. — AFP/File
Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq believes he may never be accepted by Pakistan fans for what he is as opposed to him being batting great and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s nephew. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq believes he may never be accepted by Pakistan fans for what he is as opposed to him being batting great and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s nephew.

Left-handed Imam said he had made it to the Pakistan team through hard work as opposed to the accusations of nepotism levelled at him.

“I don’t think it will change unfortunately,” Imam told The Cricketer. “The people will never accept me. That’s what I think. I will be very pleased if people were to accept me as Imam-ul-Haq and not as someone’s nephew,” the 23-year-old added.

Left-handed Imam made his ODI debut for Pakistan in 2017. He has since played 36 ODIs and maintained an average of 54.58. The Lahore-born batsman has however not been able to replicate that success in his nascent Test career. In 10 matches, he has scored just 483 runs at modest average of 28.41.

Imam insists that he is not in the team due to pressure from Inzamam, who until recently was the chief selector of Pakistan.

“People think he [Inzamam] instructed [head coach] Mickey Arthur to select me,” he said. “People need to realise that we are living in a time where you can’t hide anything from the media. I won’t be in the team without my performance.

“They don’t see that I’ve gone through the process. They only see that I’m a nephew of Inzamam and they believe that they have the right to criticise me. I cry a lot when Pakistan lose. Its hurts me if people criticise Babar Azam or Mohammad Amir,” he said.

“I know what we all go through to give our best for the team,” Imam concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amjad
Sep 29, 2019 10:55am

Population of 220 million and chief selectors nephew gets picked of course people will talk. We need to bring Sarjeel khan much better and attacking player who isn't playing for his average

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Opinion

PM on the world stage

PM on the world stage

The PM’s much-anticipated address to the UN General Assembly was impassioned, eloquent and substantive.

Editorial

Updated September 29, 2019

UNGA speech

PM Imran framed his plea to the international community by calling out the UN.
September 29, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

JUSTICE has been done, an outcome seen far too seldom in cases of ‘honour’ killing. On Friday, a model court in...
September 29, 2019

Detaining citizens

OVER the past couple of weeks, there have been incidents where members of the public have been detained in Punjab ...
September 28, 2019

LNG expansion

EVER SINCE the country entered the LNG market back in 2015, it was clear that the first baby step of setting up a...
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

SENIOR police officers in Punjab have been incensed by an attempt to ‘subjugate’ them. And some of them,...
September 28, 2019

World Rabies Day

ONE of the most horrific deaths is caused by rabies. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of...