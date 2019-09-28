2 dead, 9 injured as explosion rocks Chaman in Balochistan

At least two people have been killed and nine others injured in an explosion that rocked the Chaman area of Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah District, which is located near the country's border with Afghanistan, police officials said.

The blast, which occurred on Taj Road in Chaman, shattered windows in nearby buildings.

The dead include a 12-year-old child, Chaman District Police Officer Shaukat Mohmand told DawnNewsTV.

According to police officials, the bomb was an improvised explosive device (IED) which was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

The explosion has left Maulana Hanif, a central leader of the JUI-F, critically injured. Police say he was the target of the attack.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Chaman, where an emergency has been declared.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

JUI-F leaders have been targeted in attacks in Balochistan in the past as well.

In May 2017, JUI-F leader and former Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had suffered injuries in a suicide attack on his convoy in the Mastung area. At least 28 people were killed in the attack and 39 others were injured.

In 2014, the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had survived a suicide attack in Quetta when he was returning after addressing a public meeting at Sadiq Shaheed Ground.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.