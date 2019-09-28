DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2019

3,377 dengue cases reported in Punjab hospitals in 2019: report

Dawn.comSeptember 28, 2019

Email

The health department report said that six dengue patients across the province are in intensive care units, while the rest are out of danger. — Reuters/File
The health department report said that six dengue patients across the province are in intensive care units, while the rest are out of danger. — Reuters/File

The Punjab health department on Saturday disclosed that 199 cases of dengue have been reported in various hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,377 since the start of this year.

According to a report issued by the department, 2,608 patients — out of the total 3,377 — were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The health department report said that six dengue patients across the province are in intensive care units, while the rest are out of danger.

During the last 24 hours, 119 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals across the province.

The report, quoting the Dengue Expert Advisory Group, revealed that eight people have died of dengue during Jan 1 to Sept 27 period.

On the other hand, the provincial government has also paced up it efforts to destroy the larva and reproduction of dengue mosquito.

Read more: As dengue gets more widespread in Rawalpindi, can hospitals cope?

In this regard, the government teams checked 233,761 indoors and 70,647 outdoor spots and destroyed larvae at 1,707 points.

Similarly, 17 people were arrested and 740 others were warned during the past 24 hours for violating rules and regulations laid down for dengue prevention. The authorities also lodged 76 cases against different commercial places and sealed nine commercial spots.

Know more: Is climate change increasing dengue risk?

Giving a breakdown of the statistics, the report revealed that 13 dengue cases have been reported from Lahore, 148 from Rawalpindi, six from Mandi Bahauddin, four each from Gujranwala and Gujrat, three each from Muzaffar Garh and Sargodha, two from Nankana, one each from Fasialabad and Shekhupura, while no case was reported from Multan during the past 24 hours.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 28, 2019

LNG expansion

EVER SINCE the country entered the LNG market back in 2015, it was clear that the first baby step of setting up a...
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

SENIOR police officers in Punjab have been incensed by an attempt to ‘subjugate’ them. And some of them,...
September 28, 2019

World Rabies Day

ONE of the most horrific deaths is caused by rabies. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of...
Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
Updated September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...