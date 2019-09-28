DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2019

Pakistan decides to open major border terminals on Afghan government's request

Naveed SiddiquiSeptember 28, 2019

Email

The government had on Thurs­day announced the closure of all border crossings with Afghanistan for September 27-28. — AFP/File
The government had on Thurs­day announced the closure of all border crossings with Afghanistan for September 27-28. — AFP/File

Pakistan has decided to keep open major border terminals on the Afghanistan frontier, it emerged on Saturday, in a partial reversal of the government's decision to close all border crossings during elections in the neighbouring country.

The government had on Thurs­day announced the closure of all border crossings with Afghanistan for September 27-28 for strengthening security in view of the fourth presidential election being held in the war-torn country on Saturday. The restriction was to apply to all cross-border movements except for emergency patients.

But a Foreign Office statement issued late on Friday said Pakistan had received a request from the Afghan Ministry of Defence "on very short notice" for border facilitation and opening of border crossings during the presidential elections scheduled for Saturday.

"In spite of security issues along [the] border, Pakistan will continue to support its Afghan brothers," the FO said. "Therefore, it has been decided to open major border terminals to facilitate [the] movement of Afghan citizen(s) across Pakistan Afghanistan border."

According to the statement, the request has been granted to enable Afghan citizens to exercise their right to vote during the presidential election.

The Afghanistan presidential election, which is taking place weeks after the collapse of the US-Taliban peace process, has been overshadowed by fears of Taliban violence on voting day.

In a statement issued last month, the Taliban had pledged to disrupt polls. They have denounced the electoral process as a ‘sham process’. The election campaign has also been marred by violence. One of the rallies that was to be addressed by President Ashraf Ghani, the leading contender, was attacked, while a vice presidential candidate was also attacked.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Beware the nuclear con man

Beware the nuclear con man

Nuclear strategists are actually not nuclear experts and have no ability to predict any significant nuclear event.

Opinion

Editorial

September 28, 2019

LNG expansion

EVER SINCE the country entered the LNG market back in 2015, it was clear that the first baby step of setting up a...
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

SENIOR police officers in Punjab have been incensed by an attempt to ‘subjugate’ them. And some of them,...
September 28, 2019

World Rabies Day

ONE of the most horrific deaths is caused by rabies. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of...
Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
Updated September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...