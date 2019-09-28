PM Imran to shortly arrive in Islamabad following US trip

Prime Minister Imran Khan will shortly arrive in Islamabad after his trip to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Supporters, PTI leaders and cabinet members are gathering at the capital's airport to welcome the premier.

The prime minister departed from New York on Saturday onboard Saudi Airlines flight number SV20 and reached Jeddah earlier today, where he had a brief layover.

Ahead of the premier's arrival in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced that members of the party and leaders would give a grand reception to the premier.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had also called on people to give Prime Minister Imran a "hero's welcome", saying: "PM IK fought Kashmir's case like a true hero. His unequivocal speech at the UNGA helped transform Pakistan's image globally."

After Imran's maiden visit to the US as prime minister in July, he received a jubilant welcome by senior party leaders and PTI workers amid slogans and applause. His return had coincided with the first anniversary of the 2018 general election.

Technical issue with plane

On Friday evening, the prime minister had taken off from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport in a special jet placed at his disposal by the Saudi government, but it flew back in a couple of hours to have a technical fault fixed.

The prime minister, who led the Pakistan delegation at the UNGA, had waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work was needed and they decided to complete it by Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lodhi had escorted the prime minister back to the Roosevelt Hotel where he had stayed during his hectic seven-day trip.

Mission Kashmir

During his “Mission Kashmir” visit to New York, the prime minister addressed the 193-member UNGA, attended UN summit meetings, met a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the session, including United States President Donald Trump, addressed think-tanks and interacted with international media.

His speech at UN was widely well received in Pakistan.

Before leaving for JFK for his first attempt to fly out of New York, the prime minister met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday and discussed the Kashmir situation with him as well.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Imran commended Guterres “for his clear articulation of the UN position on Kashmir dispute”.

The UN chief during the meeting reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, the press release said.

Guterres said that he would “remain engaged on the issue” and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue continued to stand.

The prime minister also presented photographs of sculptor by Pakistani artist Amin Gulgee, which is now placed in the UN rose garden.

“This very beautiful monument of a great artist, Amin Gulgee, will remain forever in the UN premises,” said a statement issued by the secretary general’s office after the presentation ceremony.