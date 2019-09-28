PM Imran en route to Islamabad after brief layover in Jeddah

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday departed Jeddah for Islamabad, according to an official at the PM Office.

Earlier today, onboard Saudi Airlines flight number SV20, the premier reached Jeddah from New York after attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister departed from New York on Saturday.

Ahead of the premier's arrival in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said members of the party, party workers and leaders will welcome the premier.

Prominent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also asked people to give Prime Minister Imran a "hero's welcome" upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport.

In a post shared on Twitter, Tareen added: "PM IK fought Kashmir's case like a true hero. His unequivocal speech at the UNGA helped transform Pakistan's image globally."

When the premier returned to Islamabad in July upon completing his maiden trip to the United States, he received a jubilant welcome by senior party leaders and PTI workers amid slogans and applause. His return had coincided with the first anniversary of the 2018 general election.

On Friday night, a plane carrying Prime Minister Imran and his entourage had returned to New York after developing a technical fault while heading to Pakistan.

The prime minister had taken off from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport on Friday evening in a special jet placed at his disposal by the Saudi government, but it flew back in a couple of hours to have the problem fixed.

The prime minister, who led the Pakistan delegation at the UNGA, had waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work was needed and they decided to complete it by Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lodhi had escorted the prime minister back to the Roosevelt Hotel where he had stayed during his hectic seven-day trip.

During his “Mission Kashmir” visit to New York, the prime minister addressed the 193-member UNGA, attended UN summit meetings, met a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the session, including United States President Donald Trump, addressed think-tanks and interacted with international media.