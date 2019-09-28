DAWN.COM

September 28, 2019

Cross-border terrorist incidents reducing, says army chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks to a tribal elder in Miramshah.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Miramshah and interacted with tribal elders from North and South Waziristan tribal districts.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS said that cross-border terrorist incidents were gradually reducing due to solidification of Pak-Afghan border through fencing and other measures. However, he added, an enduring peace inside Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan for which Pakistan is playing its role.

The COAS said “Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim neighbour and we wish peace in Afghanistan as much for Pakistan”. He urged tribal elders to continue playing their role in guiding the youth. “Combination of experience & wisdom of elders with energy and talent of the youth is recipe for success.”

Referring to a few IED incidents in recent past, the COAS asked the elders to stay alert and watchful against those who are working for inimical forces.

He said security forces would continue taking action against anti-peace elements and during their actions they would ensure that peaceful citizens were not harmed. With the cooperation of people terrorists would be defeated, he added.

The tribal elders assured the COAS that they would continue supporting security forces in maintaining peace in tribal areas.

They requested the COAS for the speedy completion of ongoing projects and also called for some new projects.

The COAS said all projects would be completed on time and upon completion they would bring enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the area.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2019

