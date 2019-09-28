In meeting with UN chief, PM Imran highlights world body's responsibility to help resolve Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday highlighted the responsibility of the United Nations and the international community to take urgent steps to protect the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and help resolve the long-standing dispute of Kashmir.

The prime minister discussed the Kashmir situation during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the premier commended Guterres "for his clear articulation of the UN position on Kashmir dispute".

The prime minister briefed him on the curfew and communications blackout imposed in Kashmir which have now been in place for 54 days, saying such "draconian lock-down" had no parallel in recent history.

Stressing the need for the restrictions to be lifted immediately, Prime Minister Imran once again conveyed Pakistan’s rejection of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 — through which it revoked occupied Kashmir's special autonomy — saying these were in clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

He underlined that India’s recent actions represented "a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses" and noted that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented previous human rights violations by India in Kashmir.

"The prime minister highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India’s illegal and irresponsible actions," the statement said, adding that he underscored the responsibility of the UN and the world community to take steps to save lives in Kashmir.

The UN chief during the meeting reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, the press release said.

Guterres said that he would "remain engaged on the issue" and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue continued to stand.