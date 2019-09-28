Soon all ‘selected’ will have to go, says Bilawal
LARKANA: Commenting on an election tribunal’s decision declaring National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s election as void, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that the person who banned the word ‘selected’ in the lower house had been de-seated.
He tweeted: “Turns out 65K votes cast could not be verified. Can’t ban the truth. Soon all selected will have to go.”
The PPP leader met with different party delegations at Naudero House in the presence of provincial party president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and heard their grievances and proposals to strengthen the organisation.
These meetings were part of his efforts to boost the by-election campaign of PPP candidate Jamil Soomro, who is facing Grand Democratic Alliance’s candidate Moazzam Ali Abbasi in the PS-11 by-poll.
Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said it was an anti-poor political party that was bent upon doing away with 18th Amendment.
Spends a busy day in Larkana in connection with PS-11 by-election campaign
He said that the PTI and GDA were out to eliminate the poor while the PPP was here to eliminate poverty and its only ‘crime’ was that it wanted to strengthen the poor.
He asked party workers to gear up the election work for the victory of Mr Soomro.
Police action in Peshawar condemned
He also condemned the police action against protesting doctors in Peshawar, saying the peaceful protest was the right of the people and it was quite uncalled for to baton-charge the protesters instead of resolving their issue.
He said the rulers who opted to baton-charge the protesters had no right to rule. “How could those talking about the Riasat-i-Madina be firing tear gas shells? It has now become the identity of the selected rulers to use force against the people [raising voice] for justice and rights.”
He said that the students’ unions in Sindh would be restored.
He said the ‘selected’ government, which is devoid of democratic traditions and customs, was applying the instrument of the National Accountability Bureau and police to hush up dissenting voices.
The PPP chairman also condemned the murder of the brother in-law of PPP leader of Malir Nazeer Ahmed Bhutto and demanded the arrest of the killers and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.
The PPP media cell said that the brother-in-law of the party’s Malir leader was killed near Ghotki two days ago during a clash between two rival groups.
Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2019
Comments (14)
That is you Mr. Note Bilawal and Zardari. Have you forgotten ?
This guy is a joke.
you were selected because you were born in naudero house. dynastic politics should be the first to go.
Bilawal should leave is Pakistanis alone and move back to England.
Can you go back to England. You can't even speak your native language. You think you have a right to power because of your family.
Who is talking, selected by papa to save papa from all the corruption charges and safeguard papa’s money.
Soon all the corrupt and their offsrping will be rotting in jail.
You can't deny or hide your checkered past.
PPP was always the party of the poor whilst the poor now get starvation hyperinflation hits them the hardest.
Nobody is listening. Our country is facing far greater issues than your political agenda. If you can't unite the nation, don't divide. Not right now, atleast.
Yes bilawal u will have to go. Selected by your selected and corrupt father by ignoring all the senior leadership to lead a sinking ship driven by himself. U were the one actually selected. Shame on u
Do not beat the drums yet. Sometime blasting music becomes intolerable and such is your case.
These Belawals are only interested in feudal vendettas.
Now he doesn't look like an educated person. To take over the party he has transformed his personality into a feudal lord.
He needs to take off his glasses so he can see the reality and that reality is that, his father brought this country to this situation