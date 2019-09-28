DAWN.COM

Soon all ‘selected’ will have to go, says Bilawal

M.B. KalhoroUpdated September 28, 2019

The PPP chairman spends a busy day in Larkana in connection with PS-11 by-election campaign. — Photo courtesy of Asifa Bhutto Twitter account
LARKANA: Commenting on an election tribunal’s decision declaring National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s election as void, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that the person who banned the word ‘selected’ in the lower house had been de-seated.

He tweeted: “Turns out 65K votes cast could not be verified. Can’t ban the truth. Soon all selected will have to go.”

The PPP leader met with different party delegations at Naudero House in the presence of provincial party president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and heard their grievances and proposals to strengthen the organisation.

These meetings were part of his efforts to boost the by-election campaign of PPP candidate Jamil Soomro, who is facing Grand Democratic Alliance’s candidate Moazzam Ali Abbasi in the PS-11 by-poll.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said it was an anti-poor political party that was bent upon doing away with 18th Amendment.

Spends a busy day in Larkana in connection with PS-11 by-election campaign

He said that the PTI and GDA were out to eliminate the poor while the PPP was here to eliminate poverty and its only ‘crime’ was that it wanted to strengthen the poor.

He asked party workers to gear up the election work for the victory of Mr Soomro.

Police action in Peshawar condemned

He also condemned the police action against protesting doctors in Peshawar, saying the peaceful protest was the right of the people and it was quite uncalled for to baton-charge the protesters instead of resolving their issue.

He said the rulers who opted to baton-charge the protesters had no right to rule. “How could those talking about the Riasat-i-Madina be firing tear gas shells? It has now become the identity of the selected rulers to use force against the people [raising voice] for justice and rights.”

He said that the students’ unions in Sindh would be restored.

He said the ‘selected’ government, which is devoid of democratic traditions and customs, was applying the instrument of the National Accountability Bureau and police to hush up dissenting voices.

The PPP chairman also condemned the murder of the brother in-law of PPP leader of Malir Nazeer Ahmed Bhutto and demanded the arrest of the killers and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

The PPP media cell said that the brother-in-law of the party’s Malir leader was killed near Ghotki two days ago during a clash between two rival groups.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2019

Comments (14)

Shoaib
Sep 28, 2019 11:40am

That is you Mr. Note Bilawal and Zardari. Have you forgotten ?

Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 28, 2019 11:40am

This guy is a joke.

Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Sep 28, 2019 11:43am

you were selected because you were born in naudero house. dynastic politics should be the first to go.

Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 28, 2019 11:49am

Bilawal should leave is Pakistanis alone and move back to England.

Recommend 0
Neo
Sep 28, 2019 11:53am

Can you go back to England. You can't even speak your native language. You think you have a right to power because of your family.

Recommend 0
Arshad Patel
Sep 28, 2019 11:57am

Who is talking, selected by papa to save papa from all the corruption charges and safeguard papa’s money.

Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 28, 2019 12:01pm

Soon all the corrupt and their offsrping will be rotting in jail.

You can't deny or hide your checkered past.

Recommend 0
Pishtachoo pete
Sep 28, 2019 12:02pm

PPP was always the party of the poor whilst the poor now get starvation hyperinflation hits them the hardest.

Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Sep 28, 2019 12:02pm

Nobody is listening. Our country is facing far greater issues than your political agenda. If you can't unite the nation, don't divide. Not right now, atleast.

Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 28, 2019 12:03pm

Yes bilawal u will have to go. Selected by your selected and corrupt father by ignoring all the senior leadership to lead a sinking ship driven by himself. U were the one actually selected. Shame on u

Recommend 0
NK
Sep 28, 2019 12:03pm

Do not beat the drums yet. Sometime blasting music becomes intolerable and such is your case.

Recommend 0
Md Asghar
Sep 28, 2019 12:08pm

These Belawals are only interested in feudal vendettas.

Recommend 0
Faisal Salman
Sep 28, 2019 12:09pm

Now he doesn't look like an educated person. To take over the party he has transformed his personality into a feudal lord.

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Sep 28, 2019 12:11pm

He needs to take off his glasses so he can see the reality and that reality is that, his father brought this country to this situation

Recommend 0

