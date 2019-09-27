DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2019

Terror is a challenge faced by the entire world, says Modi in UN speech

Dawn.comUpdated September 27, 2019

Email

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. — AP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. — AP
People protest outside the United Nations in New York on Friday against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annexation of occupied Kashmir and occupation of Punjab. — AP
People protest outside the United Nations in New York on Friday against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annexation of occupied Kashmir and occupation of Punjab. — AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday as people protested outside against the lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

Modi, in his address in Hindi, told world leaders that India’s “voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage”.

"For the sake of humanity, it is imperative that the world unites against terrorism," he said, according to The Hindu. "The face of the world is changing, modern technology is bring about sweeping changes in different spheres of life. In such a situation, a fragmented world is in the interest of no one."

"Terror is not an issue pertaining to one country, but a challenge faced by the entire world," he added. "A world that is divided by terror is opposing the principles on which UN was founded."

As expected, the Indian premier avoided any mention of New Delhi’s crackdown in occupied Kashmir or of Pakistan.

According to Hindustan Times, this is the first time that Pakistan has not been mentioned in an Indian address — by the prime minister or the external affairs minister — in the General Assembly address in eight years. The only time India omitted Pakistan from its speech in the last decade was in 2011, added the publication.

Outside the UN, people from the Muslim, Sikh and other communities gathered to protest India's continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir, which was imposed on August 5 ahead of New Delhi's unilateral move to annex occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Last Saturday, Modi arrived in Houston to attend a rally, titled “Howdy Modi” — a Texan cliché — at which President Donald Trump, too, made an appearance.

Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Sikhs living in the United States had converged on Houston to express their indignation with the Indian prime minister over the scrapping of occupied Kashmir’s special status and excesses committed by Delhi’s law enforcement agencies against minorities.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (55)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mumbaikar
Sep 27, 2019 07:23pm

Big disappointment.

Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Sep 27, 2019 07:24pm

Just heard the speech. Talked about some good things of global concern. No mention of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Banti Raja Bundela
Sep 27, 2019 07:26pm

Excellent speech

Recommend 0
TrueWorldPrevails
Sep 27, 2019 07:26pm

Great Speech...Great Message. This is called Wold Leader

Recommend 0
Vasu
Sep 27, 2019 07:28pm

This is a man who wants to run a country in the right way. Not playing religious politics.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 27, 2019 07:29pm

Excellent speech by Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Recommend 0
Amandeep Singh
Sep 27, 2019 07:30pm

Sikhs?? Don't include us with you.

Recommend 0
Aditya
Sep 27, 2019 07:30pm

Learn how leaders talk.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 27, 2019 07:35pm

Although he does his best to make the world as fragmented as possible.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Sep 27, 2019 07:36pm

Excellent speech!!

Recommend 0
Dr Amir Khan
Sep 27, 2019 07:36pm

He talked about developments and global peace.

Recommend 0
Thinker
Sep 27, 2019 07:36pm

Modiji is a true statesman and world leader!

Recommend 0
Vishu
Sep 27, 2019 07:37pm

Great India, Great Leader, Great Speech.

Recommend 0
Saumya, Delhi India
Sep 27, 2019 07:39pm

Well done, Modi.

Recommend 0
Ryan
Sep 27, 2019 07:40pm

This is the time to accept the reality. Modi is world leader.

Recommend 0
Colaking
Sep 27, 2019 07:40pm

Simple and soft speech.

Recommend 0
Gramblin
Sep 27, 2019 07:42pm

Awesome Speech

Recommend 0
Sks
Sep 27, 2019 07:43pm

Great man great attitude

Recommend 0
Indian scientist
Sep 27, 2019 07:44pm

That's how a true global leader speaks

Recommend 0
Ashok Krishnamurthy
Sep 27, 2019 07:47pm

Some matters are not at all important for India. So, he ignored them.

Recommend 0
vnddhar
Sep 27, 2019 07:48pm

Modi magic at its peak

Recommend 0
S k
Sep 27, 2019 07:51pm

I watched him..... heard him..... he is an accepted determined global leader..... he has proved it today...

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 27, 2019 07:53pm

How about the applause meter? Did it go off the charts?

Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Sep 27, 2019 07:54pm

He has completely sidelined Pakistan by not mentioning Kashmir even once...

Recommend 0
TimeToMoveOn
Sep 27, 2019 08:02pm

This was a balanced speech of a mature man and nation. He got elected not selected. He talked about internal development. and he talk about global development. This is what an aspiring nation should do. This is how you get taken seriously.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 27, 2019 08:02pm

Modi (as usual) calm and collected. Nothing said about Kashmir as he has nothing to say. The situation there is now strictly an internal matter. Move on...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Sep 27, 2019 08:03pm

Statesmanlike speech by a statesman. Very dignified.

Recommend 0
Imran Hussein
Sep 27, 2019 08:06pm

true statesman...no pettiness

Recommend 0
Harry
Sep 27, 2019 08:08pm

He talked about climate change,universal healthcare,sanitation,Universal brotherhood invoking a message from the oldest language,Tamil...

Why should he even talk about Kashmir in the first place?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2019 08:09pm

@Banti Raja Bundela, "Excellent speech"

In what way?

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Sep 27, 2019 08:15pm

Kashmir is a non-issue.

Recommend 0
Ismail khan
Sep 27, 2019 08:18pm

Look who is speaking about terror

Recommend 0
TrueWorldPrevails
Sep 27, 2019 08:18pm

Proud to see Mr. Modi speak at UNGA. Great Mind speaks great things.

Recommend 0
Baloach
Sep 27, 2019 08:20pm

A fragmented world like Modi India

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Sep 27, 2019 08:25pm

@bhaRAT©, in every way Sir. That how a statesman should speak in a world forum.

Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 27, 2019 08:26pm

Amazing speech!

Well done indian

Recommend 0
Observer©
Sep 27, 2019 08:28pm

Awesome speech..

Recommend 0
Observer©
Sep 27, 2019 08:30pm

@bhaRAT©, Every way. Beyond your intellectual level.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Sep 27, 2019 08:35pm

No mention of Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Sep 27, 2019 08:35pm

This is how the world leaders speak.

Recommend 0
Tushar
Sep 27, 2019 08:35pm

Modi is great leader, we love him, he has vision to take world ahead.

Recommend 0
Anjali
Sep 27, 2019 08:44pm

While Khan is focused on India, India's focus is the world.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Sep 27, 2019 08:46pm

Modi has just utilised the world forum very well, no fiction, no lies and no religious fanaticism.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2019 08:50pm

A criminal will never bring up his crime.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2019 08:52pm

@Indie Guy, If he mentioned pakistsn he would have to mention IOK.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2019 08:52pm

@Banti Raja Bundela, Excellent for the fascist followers.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2019 08:53pm

This man represents a fascist set up. He is no one to talk.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Sep 27, 2019 08:53pm

@Banti Raja Bundela, - evidently you never heard excellent speeches. Wait when Imran Khan takes the podium

Recommend 0
Zing
Sep 27, 2019 10:29pm

Excellent

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2019 10:32pm

@Gramblin, Can't speak English.

Recommend 0
JUR USA
Sep 27, 2019 10:57pm

Your narrative failed. India needs a better PM.

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Sep 27, 2019 11:28pm

@TrueWorldPrevails, Yes even Genocide

Recommend 0
KP
Sep 27, 2019 11:30pm

Modi is a world leader

Recommend 0
Aditya
Sep 27, 2019 11:36pm

@Zak, Modi's English is not the best bit he knows how to lead a country.

Recommend 0
MyShareofsky
Sep 27, 2019 11:37pm

Nice Speech

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Above the law

Above the law

Like the PTA, the FIA has no inherent power to investigate and prosecute offences under Peca.

Editorial

Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
Updated September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...
September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...