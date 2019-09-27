A fragmented world is in the interest of no one, says Modi in UN speech
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday as people protested outside against the lockdown in occupied Kashmir.
Modi, in his address in Hindi, told world leaders that India’s “voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage”.
"For the sake of humanity, it is imperative that the world unites against terrorism," he said, according to The Hindu. "The face of the world is changing, modern technology is bring about sweeping changes in different spheres of life. In such a situation, a fragmented world is in the interest of no one."
"Terror is not an issue pertaining to one country, but a challenge faced by the entire world," he added. "A world that is divided by terror is opposing the principles on which UN was founded."
As expected, the Indian premier avoided any mention of New Delhi’s crackdown in occupied Kashmir.
Outside the UN, people from the Muslim, Sikh and other communities gathered to protest India's continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir, which was imposed on August 5 ahead of New Delhi's unilateral move to annex occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Last Saturday, Modi arrived in Houston to attend a rally, titled “Howdy Modi” — a Texan cliché — at which President Donald Trump, too, made an appearance.
Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Sikhs living in the United States had converged on Houston to express their indignation with the Indian prime minister over the scrapping of occupied Kashmir’s special status and excesses committed by Delhi’s law enforcement agencies against minorities.
Comments (48)
Big disappointment.
Just heard the speech. Talked about some good things of global concern. No mention of Pakistan.
Excellent speech
Great Speech...Great Message. This is called Wold Leader
This is a man who wants to run a country in the right way. Not playing religious politics.
Excellent speech by Indian PM Narendra Modi.
Sikhs?? Don't include us with you.
Learn how leaders talk.
Although he does his best to make the world as fragmented as possible.
Excellent speech!!
He talked about developments and global peace.
Modiji is a true statesman and world leader!
Great India, Great Leader, Great Speech.
Well done, Modi.
This is the time to accept the reality. Modi is world leader.
Simple and soft speech.
Awesome Speech
Great man great attitude
That's how a true global leader speaks
Some matters are not at all important for India. So, he ignored them.
Modi magic at its peak
I watched him..... heard him..... he is an accepted determined global leader..... he has proved it today...
How about the applause meter? Did it go off the charts?
He has completely sidelined Pakistan by not mentioning Kashmir even once...
This was a balanced speech of a mature man and nation. He got elected not selected. He talked about internal development. and he talk about global development. This is what an aspiring nation should do. This is how you get taken seriously.
Modi (as usual) calm and collected. Nothing said about Kashmir as he has nothing to say. The situation there is now strictly an internal matter. Move on...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Statesmanlike speech by a statesman. Very dignified.
true statesman...no pettiness
He talked about climate change,universal healthcare,sanitation,Universal brotherhood invoking a message from the oldest language,Tamil...
Why should he even talk about Kashmir in the first place?
@Banti Raja Bundela, "Excellent speech"
In what way?
Kashmir is a non-issue.
Look who is speaking about terror
Proud to see Mr. Modi speak at UNGA. Great Mind speaks great things.
A fragmented world like Modi India
@bhaRAT©, in every way Sir. That how a statesman should speak in a world forum.
Amazing speech!
Well done indian
Awesome speech..
@bhaRAT©, Every way. Beyond your intellectual level.
No mention of Pakistan!!!
This is how the world leaders speak.
Modi is great leader, we love him, he has vision to take world ahead.
While Khan is focused on India, India's focus is the world.
Modi has just utilised the world forum very well, no fiction, no lies and no religious fanaticism.
A criminal will never bring up his crime.
@Indie Guy, If he mentioned pakistsn he would have to mention IOK.
@Banti Raja Bundela, Excellent for the fascist followers.
This man represents a fascist set up. He is no one to talk.
@Banti Raja Bundela, - evidently you never heard excellent speeches. Wait when Imran Khan takes the podium