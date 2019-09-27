First ODI between Pakistan, Sri Lanka called off after heavy rain

The first one-day international match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka that was supposed to take place on Friday was called off due to heavy rain in Karachi.

According to officials, the cut-off time for the match (the time till when the match can be delayed as per rules) was 8:30pm, but it was called off at 4:30pm as it became clear that it would be impossible for staff to drain out rainwater dumped onto the field by a massive thunderstorm that struck a couple of hours before the match was due to start.

The rain water affected the pitch as well as the field in the stadium, officials said.

This was the first time a match was called off in the stadium due to rain. The stadium has hosted 47 matches since 1980.

Second ODI rescheduled for Monday

Meanwhile, the PCB announced that the second ODI between the two sides has been rescheduled from Sunday, September 29, to Monday, September 30.

"The decision has been made mutually by the two boards to allow the ground staff to prepare the National Stadium outfield for next week’s play," the PCB said.

It added that this week’s heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, left the outfield soggy, with the groundsmen requiring, at least, two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.

Tickets policy

The PCB also announced that tickets sold for Friday,September 27, will be valid for either September 30 or October 2 matches, while tickets sold for September 29 match could also be used for either September 30 or October 2 ODI.

As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the PCB will also allow refund of all tickets for Friday’s match. It has also been agreed that ticket-holders of Sunday’s match unable to attend Monday’s match will also get full refunds.

Tickets for Monday’s rescheduled second ODI will also be available online and on the dedicated TCS counters.

A day earlier, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed thanked the Sri Lankan team for visiting Pakistan and urged other foreign boards to also reconsider their approach towards Pakistan.

He had said that international cricket is incomplete without Pakistan.

"Pakistan has delivered a clear message and now it's time for other boards to reconsider their approach towards playing in Pakistan. Being a team and a nation, I request all boards to support cricket in Pakistan," he had told a press conference in Karachi while talking about some international players who reportedly accused India of forcing them not to visit Pakistan.

Talking about the pitch and the field in Karachi, he had said, "We haven't seen the pitch as yet, I have only an idea that which type of pitches are made in stadiums here."