US presses India on Kashmir rights, seeks lower tensions

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated September 27, 2019

"We hope to see rapid action — the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Alice Wells, the top State Department official for South Asia, told reporters. — File
The United States wants New Delhi to quickly ease restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir, a senior US official said on Thursday while reiterating President Donald Trump's willingness to mediate to ease tensions between India and Pakistan over the territory.

Trump met separately this week with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who are both due to address the UN General Assembly later today.

Read: Trump says ready to mediate on Kashmir if both Pakistan, India want

While Trump has forged a close bond with Modi, joining the Hindu nationalist at a massive rally on Sunday in Houston where the Indian leader boasted of his actions in Kashmir, a senior official said that the United States had concerns over the clampdown in the region.

"We hope to see rapid action — the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Alice Wells, the top State Department official for South Asia, told reporters.

The India-occupied region has been facing a clampdown since August 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping it of its special status. The clampdown has now continued for over 50 days.

"The United States is concerned by widespread detentions, including those of politicians and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir," Wells said.

"We look forward to the Indian government's resumption of political engagement with local leaders and the scheduling of the promised elections at the earliest opportunity."

"The world would benefit from reduced tensions and increased dialogue between the two countries [India and Pakistan] and, given these factors, the president is willing to mediate if asked by both parties," she said.

President Trump has repeatedly offered arbitration to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, despite New Delhi’s repeated rejection of his offers. On Wednesday, the US president said he encouraged India and Pakistan to work out their differences in separate meetings with their prime ministers this week.

"I said, 'Fellas, work it out. Just work it out'," Trump said.

He had first offered to mediate during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran in July.

A 'special relationship'

During his time in the US, Prime Minister Imran has denounced Modi, even likening his ideology to Nazi Germany, as he has previously done.

Wells characterised the premier's comments as unhelpful, saying: "A lowering of rhetoric would be welcome, especially between two nuclear powers."

She also questioned why Prime Minister Imran was not also speaking out about China, which has detained an estimated one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims.

"I would like to see the same level of concern expressed also about Muslims who have been detained in western China, literally in concentration-like conditions," she said.

China is a major diplomatic and economic partner of Pakistan. Imran, asked about the Uighurs at a think tank on Monday, declined comment, saying that Pakistan had a "special relationship" with China and would only raise issues in private.

Comments (24)

John Smith
Sep 27, 2019 01:17pm

Her boss Mr. Trump didn't say anything, so who cares what she says?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 27, 2019 01:29pm

India will 'lower' Kashmir tensions on its own terms.

Recommend 0
Ashok Sai
Sep 27, 2019 01:30pm

I think she also spoke about Imran Khan's silence on treatment of Uyghurs in China.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2019 01:39pm

All talk and no action makes no sense.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 27, 2019 01:41pm

Hats off to PM Imran Khan who highlighted Indian atrocities in held Kashmir where people are living under curfew for more than 50 days after illegal annexation of Kashmir.

The efforts of US administration should not end after merely giving a statement but president Donald Trump must make sure that curfew from Kashmir should be lifted at once and people should be free in moving to purchase medicines, house hold items, educational institutions should be opened and men and women should start going to their respective offices, besides completely restoring land line and cell phone connections.

All Kashmiri political leaders and prisoners should be set free without any further delay and Kashmir should be opened to travel freely without any hesitation.

US govt. should press Modi to de-notify illegal annexation of Kashmir and elections should be held so that people of Kashmir should be able to exercise their rights to choose whether they should remain part of India or make a separate state

Recommend 0
Amjad Akmal
Sep 27, 2019 01:43pm

Well said USA, Pak cannot show double stds and this should come out in the open.

Recommend 0
Real Anti-corruption PK :P
Sep 27, 2019 01:43pm

welcome response, long due finally, lets hope the facist government listen to him

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Sep 27, 2019 01:58pm

The US cannot tolerate Modi's madness.

Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Sep 27, 2019 01:59pm

It is happening before our eyes. And there is zero counter narrative from Modi.

Recommend 0
Test
Sep 27, 2019 02:00pm

She also questioned why Prime Minister Imran was not also speaking out about China, which has detained an estimated one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims.

Recommend 0
SGR
Sep 27, 2019 02:00pm

Day dream!!!!

Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 27, 2019 02:01pm

4000 taken into protective custody, and 2800 of them released....

Recommend 0
Hard Hindu
Sep 27, 2019 02:02pm

But Modi is not any pressure

Recommend 0
Steve Rogers
Sep 27, 2019 02:04pm

Clinching on to bits and pieces

Recommend 0
yogi
Sep 27, 2019 02:05pm

No one cares what IK thinks

Recommend 0
Shriman yogi
Sep 27, 2019 02:06pm

Double standards being exposed.

Recommend 0
H S Roy
Sep 27, 2019 02:09pm

Am surprised and impressed that Dawn didn't leave out the piece where US questioned Pakistan's silence on the Uighurs.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 27, 2019 02:24pm

Everyone passing the buck everywhere

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Sep 27, 2019 02:24pm

"I would like to see the same level of concern expressed also about Muslims who have been detained in western China, literally in concentration-like conditions," she said

Valid point!!!

Recommend 0
Anurag
Sep 27, 2019 02:25pm

What about Uighar Muslims

Recommend 0
Mo Wasapedo
Sep 27, 2019 02:25pm

Double standards.. clearly the idea is to try and grab territory than any concern for Kashmiris.. if IK is so concerned about human rights why not talk about Uighurs also?

Recommend 0
Ramesh
Sep 27, 2019 02:27pm

I think India will lift the restrictions after the UNGA session is over.

Recommend 0
Pradipta Banerjee
Sep 27, 2019 02:28pm

Any concern for Uigor Muslims Mr Khan?

Recommend 0
Chaman Bahar
Sep 27, 2019 02:28pm

US issued statement after trade deal did not go thru. However, India will not change position and not bow to your tactics. We will ease curfew as situation allows

Recommend 0

