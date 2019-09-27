Prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case sentenced to life, others acquitted

A model court in Multan on Friday handed Muhammad Wasim, the prime suspect in the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, life imprisonment.

The rest of the suspects who were nominated in the case, including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, were acquitted by the court.

On Thursday, Judge Imran Shafi had reserved his verdict after the prosecution and defence completed their arguments in the case.

Baloch's brother Wasim had strangled her to death in the name of " 'honour' at their house in 2016. He later confessed to have killed her because she allegedly “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” with her risque videos and statements posted on social media. Her brother Shaheen had also been nominated in the case.

In August, Qandeel's parents had submitted an affidavit in court, saying they had forgiven the killers and the case against their sons should be thrown out. However, a trial court had rejected the request and proceeded with hearings against the suspects.

More to follow

