DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 27, 2019

Prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case sentenced to life, others acquitted

Taser SubhaniUpdated September 27, 2019

Email

A model court on Thursday had reserved the verdict in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.— Facebook/File
A model court on Thursday had reserved the verdict in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.— Facebook/File

A model court in Multan on Friday handed Muhammad Wasim, the prime suspect in the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, life imprisonment.

The rest of the suspects who were nominated in the case, including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, were acquitted by the court.

On Thursday, Judge Imran Shafi had reserved his verdict after the prosecution and defence completed their arguments in the case.

Baloch's brother Wasim had strangled her to death in the name of " 'honour' at their house in 2016. He later confessed to have killed her because she allegedly “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” with her risque videos and statements posted on social media. Her brother Shaheen had also been nominated in the case.

In August, Qandeel's parents had submitted an affidavit in court, saying they had forgiven the killers and the case against their sons should be thrown out. However, a trial court had rejected the request and proceeded with hearings against the suspects.

More to follow

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jehengir khan
Sep 27, 2019 11:17am

Injustice served..........should go to high court..

Recommend 0
Thanda
Sep 27, 2019 11:30am

Justice!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 27, 2019 11:39am

Brother kills sister for honour... Gets life in prison... Dishonours entire family.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Above the law

Above the law

Like the PTA, the FIA has no inherent power to investigate and prosecute offences under Peca.

Editorial

Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...
September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...