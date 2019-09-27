PM Imran says he has never seen as much anticipation as there is for his UNGA address

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that throughout his political career, he has never seen as much as anticipation as there is for his address to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

Addressing the Asia Society in New York City, the premier said that he was treating the event as "net practice for tomorrow."

"In my 22, 23 years of politics, I have never seen anticipation for anything like [there is for] my speech tomorrow in the United Nations General Assembly," he said, adding: "The closest feeling I've had in the past was before the World Cup cricket final I played a long time ago."

The premier has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his UNGA address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the Asia Society, Prime Minister Imran said that his vision for Pakistan is the same as that of the founding fathers of the country, which was a vision of the state of Medina set up by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"Not many Muslims also understand that the state of Medina was a modern state," he said, adding that hardly any politicians understand the characteristics of the state, which he said included being a welfare and humane state that took responsibility for the weak and gave rights to all religions as equal citizens.

The premier said that Pakistan had moved so far away from this ideal.

"We became exactly the opposite, a society where the powerful had one law and the weak were out of the law, most of the people don't have access to justice."

"The cornerstone of a society is rule of law, so therefore I call my movement, the movement for justice," he said, adding: "And I believe that rule of law is the fundamental thing which differentiates a civilised society from one which is not civilised."

The premier said that when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power 13 months ago, the biggest problem they faced was the country's current account deficit.

"We inherited two of the biggest deficits — the current account and the fiscal deficit and in order to fix that we had to make reforms," he explained.

Prime Minister Imran said that after making changes they had managed to bring down the current account deficit by almost 70 per cent in one year.

"Even if your economy is growing, if your current account is in a deficit, if that is not balanced, you are always going to be in trouble," he said.

The premier said that other challenges that are faced include fixing institutions.

"One institution we are trying to fix is our [Federal Board of Revenue] FBR," he said, adding that fixing the tax system had been the biggest challenge.

"I am proud to say in the past two months, we have collected the highest tax ever," he said.

