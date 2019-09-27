DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 27, 2019

PM Imran says he has never seen as much anticipation as there is for his UNGA address

Dawn.comUpdated September 27, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he delivers a speech at the Asia Society, during his New York visit for the United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday. — AP
Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he delivers a speech at the Asia Society, during his New York visit for the United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday. — AP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that throughout his political career, he has never seen as much as anticipation as there is for his address to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

Addressing the Asia Society in New York City, the premier said that he was treating the event as "net practice for tomorrow."

"In my 22, 23 years of politics, I have never seen anticipation for anything like [there is for] my speech tomorrow in the United Nations General Assembly," he said, adding: "The closest feeling I've had in the past was before the World Cup cricket final I played a long time ago."

The premier has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his UNGA address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the Asia Society, Prime Minister Imran said that his vision for Pakistan is the same as that of the founding fathers of the country, which was a vision of the state of Medina set up by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"Not many Muslims also understand that the state of Medina was a modern state," he said, adding that hardly any politicians understand the characteristics of the state, which he said included being a welfare and humane state that took responsibility for the weak and gave rights to all religions as equal citizens.

The premier said that Pakistan had moved so far away from this ideal.

"We became exactly the opposite, a society where the powerful had one law and the weak were out of the law, most of the people don't have access to justice."

"The cornerstone of a society is rule of law, so therefore I call my movement, the movement for justice," he said, adding: "And I believe that rule of law is the fundamental thing which differentiates a civilised society from one which is not civilised."

The premier said that when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power 13 months ago, the biggest problem they faced was the country's current account deficit.

"We inherited two of the biggest deficits — the current account and the fiscal deficit and in order to fix that we had to make reforms," he explained.

Prime Minister Imran said that after making changes they had managed to bring down the current account deficit by almost 70 per cent in one year.

Read: Current account deficit contracts 73pc in July

"Even if your economy is growing, if your current account is in a deficit, if that is not balanced, you are always going to be in trouble," he said.

The premier said that other challenges that are faced include fixing institutions.

"One institution we are trying to fix is our [Federal Board of Revenue] FBR," he said, adding that fixing the tax system had been the biggest challenge.

"I am proud to say in the past two months, we have collected the highest tax ever," he said.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thanda
Sep 27, 2019 11:31am

Hero!

Recommend 0
G.Hariharan
Sep 27, 2019 11:40am

Best of luck!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Above the law

Above the law

Like the PTA, the FIA has no inherent power to investigate and prosecute offences under Peca.

Editorial

Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...
September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...