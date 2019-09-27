Qasim Suri's National Assembly membership nullified by election tribunal
The Balochistan High Court's election tribunal on Friday declared Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's election to the National Assembly as void and ordered a re-election in the NA-265 (Quetta II) constituency.
The tribunal did not announce a date for the re-election. Suri, who has been de-seated following the tribunal's verdict, remains eligible to contest the re-election.
The NA-265 result had been challenged by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had filed a petition against alleged rigging in the constituency.
Over the course of the case's proceedings, the tribunal had also directed the National Database and Registration Authority to submit biometric verification of voters that were registered in the constituency.
The election tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch, had reserved its verdict in the matter earlier this month.
Raisani was one of the candidates who had contested from NA-265, but had lost to Suri, who had subsequently gone on to become the National Assembly's deputy speaker.
The Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate, in his petition, had contended that of a total of 114,000 votes cast during the polls in NA-265, "65,000 votes were invalid". He had argued that the election had been "rigged" since a sizeable number of votes could not be verified.
According to the results announced by the ECP, Suri had received 25,979 votes while Raisani had received 20,394 votes. According to the ECP's official results, 3,422 votes in total had been rejected in the constituency.
Addressing the media after the verdict was announced, BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal said the tribunal's decision was a "victory of BNP as well as all democratic forces".
"Our doubts regarding rigging in elections have proven to be true," Mengal said. "The confidence of people, who hope for justice, has increased by this decision.
"[We] hope that those who protested against election rigging after 2013 polls will accept this decision."
Mengal expressed hope that "the Supreme Court [will] order a reelection in this constituency soon following this verdict".
Comments (9)
What irregularity was uncovered or suspected?
It's a strange decision. The number of rejected votes is 3422 while the victory margin is around 5000 votes. Further there were 25 candidates in the fray. Raisani got 20389 votes while Suri got 25973 votes. Total votes polled were 114,731. So, the rest of the 68549 votes were secured by 23 other candidates, including those of PPPP and PMLN.
Irregularities in last general elections of July 2018 was witnessed at a large scale in the entire country and the scars of this particular elections will not be deminished until free and fair elections are conducted in the country.
In many constituencies elections were rigged and returning officers could not announce the results even after 48 hours after closing of voting time.
There are many election petitions were filed before the election commission and also before the courts but in many cases judgements are yet to be announced.
The unfair practice of rigging of elections is not new in the country as past elections were also rigged resulting in dissatisfaction of voters as well as of candidates of many political parties.
In under developed countries elections can be rigged easily with the assistance of government officials whether they are employed at the polling booths or working at Nadra offices as candidates pay heavy amounts to rig the elections to win it by hook or crook.
When 57% votes were declared invalid, ECP should have invalidated the election and called for fresh election in NA-265. This shows the incompetence of the ECP. Along With fresh election in NA-265, the court should have fired the chairman of ECP.
Same old story repeating itself now for PTI. Not long to go now.
A big question mark on credibility of 2018 election and the consequent government.
Whole election was rigged
When leaders do nothing for your country and people, why we need them?
Something happening behind the scene.