Today's Paper | September 27, 2019

NA deputy speaker's election declared null by election tribunal

September 27, 2019

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Balochistan High Court's election tribunal on Friday declared the election of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri as void and ordered a reelection in NA-265 constituency.

The tribunal did not announce a date for a reelection. Suri, who has been deseated following the tribunal's verdict, will still be able to contest in the reelection.

The NA-265 election result was challenged by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had filed a petition against alleged rigging in the 2018 general election. The tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch, had reserved its verdict in the matter earlier this month.

Raisani was one of the candidates who contested from NA-265 and had lost to Suri, who went on to become National Assembly's deputy speaker.

The Balochistan National Party candidate, in his petition, had contended that a total of 114,000 votes were cast during the polls in NA-265 constituency out of which 65,000 votes were declared invalid. He argued that the election had been rigged since a sizeable number of votes could not be verified.

According to the results announced by the ECP, Suri had received 25,979 votes and was closely followed by Raisani, who received 20,394 votes. According to the ECP, about 3,422 votes were rejected.

Imran Ahmed
Sep 27, 2019 10:22am

What irregularity was uncovered or suspected?

