DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 27, 2019

Kashmiri activists protest outside BBC, CNN offices in London

Atika RehmanUpdated September 27, 2019

Email

In this file photo, a security personnel stands guard on a street in Srinagar in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, August 28. — AFP
In this file photo, a security personnel stands guard on a street in Srinagar in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, August 28. — AFP

LONDON: Scores of activists gathered outside the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) here on Thursday, demanding coverage of the ongoing crisis in India-held Kashmir. A similar demonstration was held outside the London office of the Cable News Network (CNN).

Protesters held aloft posters and chanted slogans like “BBC, wake up”, “CNN, wake up” and “we want freedom” as they assembled outside the offices of the two media organisations.

Several protesters said their tax money, which funds the BBC, is being used but human rights abuses in the occupied valley are not being highlighted.

“We are taxpayers, we have the right to know what’s happening to our loved ones in occupied Kashmir. The BBC is ignoring the issue, as is the CNN,” said Mahboob Chaudhry of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.

One protester said that by failing to cover the human rights abuse in occupied Kashmir, the media is not fulfilling its responsibility to hold India accountable to its actions.

“They are not reporting on the Kashmir situation. They have a duty to highlight this abuse,” said Javaid Rashid, who lives in Ilford.

“Our voices should be loud enough so they are heard by those inside these offices,” another protester was overheard saying.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “The BBC has provided extensive coverage of the situation in Kashmir. Like other broadcasters, we have been operating under severe restrictions but we will continue to report what is happening impartially and accurately.”

Occupied Kashmir has been under a communications blackout for nearly two months since the Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked Article 370, stripping the disputed region of its special status.

The few accounts emerging from the occupied region speak of families living under curfew, with some reports saying Indian forces torture activists and commit excesses against protesters.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2019

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Above the law

Above the law

Like the PTA, the FIA has no inherent power to investigate and prosecute offences under Peca.

Editorial

Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...
September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...