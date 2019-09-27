DAWN.COM

Student dies after falling from university building

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 27, 2019

A young woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a Bahria University building on Thursday, police and hospital staff said. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: A young woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a Bahria University building on Thursday, police and hospital staff said.

The deceased, 23-year-old Haleema Amin, was a bachelors student in her second semester at Bahria University, they said. She fell from the fourth floor of a new university block that has yet to be completed.

Hospital staff said Amin was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in the afternoon by university staff, including a doctor. She was conscious at the time, but had suffered multiple fractures including her backbone, they said.

They said she was kept under observation and provided treatment, but died at around 4:30pm. They added that her body was later taken from the hospital by the same people who brought her to Pims.

The Margalla police said they learned of the incident when the woman was brought to the hospital. They said they were told she fell off the building while taking a selfie.

They said the police were denied access to examine the scene of the incident by the university. The police were told the university would establish what had happened and inform the police afterwards, and submit a report in this regard.

The police said the woman’s family has yet to be approached for legal action, and her body is not with the police or the hospital. They said legal action will be taken, including an autopsy, if a complaint is lodged with the police.

Separately, a man was killed in a road accident on the Expressway.

Police said a man, identified as Noor Khan, was standing at a bus stop near Khanna when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle driver escaped, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Sep 27, 2019 08:12am

Fell... Suicide... Murder... Police denied access to scene of incident?

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

