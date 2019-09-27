DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 27, 2019

UN committee allows Hafiz Saeed to draw Rs150,000

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated September 27, 2019

Email

The sanctions committee of the UN Security Council has allowed Pakistan to let Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed use his bank account for personal expenses. — AFP/File
The sanctions committee of the UN Security Council has allowed Pakistan to let Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed use his bank account for personal expenses. — AFP/File

NEW YORK: The sanctions committee of the UN Security Council has allowed Pakistan to let Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed use his bank account for personal expenses.

Mr Saeed is a UN-designated global terrorist. The US Department of Treasury has also declared him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and has since 2012, offered a $10 million reward for his arrest.

The committee that deals with such matters informed Pakistan’s Permanent Mission at the United Nations that Hafiz Saeed can use his bank account for ‘basic expenses’ to help his family.

The committee said in its letter that “with no objections being raised” to Mr Saeed’s request and “the Chair has approved the appeal.”

Two other people who also sought similar concession from the committee are Haji Mohammed Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal. The committee also approved their appeals.

Pakistan froze Saeed’s bank accounts in compliance with a UNSC resolution seeking such a ban.

According to the letter, Mr Saeed can withdraw Rs150,000 to cover necessary basic living expenses for him and his family. UNSC resolution 1452 allows exemptions for globally designated terrorists to access their ‘frozen’ bank accounts for meeting basic expenses.

As per UNSCR 1452, the freezing of order does not apply to funds and assets determined by the relevant State or States to be necessary for basic expenses such as foodstuffs, rent, mortgage, medicines, medical treatment and utility bills.

Members of the Pakistani media received a copy of the letter from Pakistani diplomatic sources. It’s not clear why these sources decided to release the letter a day before the prime minister’s address to the UN General Assembly in which he is expected to forcefully raise the Kashmir issue.

As expected, the letter has been played up by the Indian media.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
only
Sep 27, 2019 08:22am

strange...

Recommend 0
TBH
Sep 27, 2019 08:27am

Pakistan for generations can count how much they have lost due to him. Ranging from reputation to revenue he has caused more damage to Pakistan than anyone

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Above the law

Above the law

Like the PTA, the FIA has no inherent power to investigate and prosecute offences under Peca.

Editorial

Updated September 27, 2019

Mediator’s role?

The alternative — of tensions boiling over — paints a grim scenario for the entire region.
September 27, 2019

Justice: 18 years late

WHAT is the price of 18 years of one’s life spent on death row, despite being innocent of the crime that put one...
September 27, 2019

Unsung heroes

A PAKISTANI documentary, Armed with Faith, which follows a bomb disposal squad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ...
September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...