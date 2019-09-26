Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide $200m for Ehsas programme

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government for its Ehsas initiative on poverty alleviation, under which it will provide Pakistan an amount of 200 million dollars.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both parties in a meeting held in New York.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (B&MGF), witnessed the signing ceremony as Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and President of Global Development at B&MGF Dr Chris Elias inked the MoU in New York late Wednesday, on the sidelines of 74th session of UN General Assembly, reported APP.

According to the agreement, the amount will be spent on 134 poverty alleviation projects, said Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Ehsaas was the biggest anti-poverty project [in Pakistan] and has been planned with great attention to detail. "I’m pleased that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assist with a range of activities," the premier was quoted as saying.

He said poverty alleviation has been the top priority of his government from day one, reported Radio Pakistan.