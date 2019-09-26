Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation inks MoU with Pakistan to support Ehsas programme
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to support its Ehsas initiative on poverty alleviation, under which it will provide Pakistan an amount of 200 million dollars.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both parties in a meeting held in New York.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (B&MGF), witnessed the signing ceremony as Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and President of Global Development at B&MGF Dr Chris Elias inked the MoU in New York late Wednesday, on the sidelines of 74th session of UN General Assembly, reported APP.
The new collaboration takes forward B&MGF's more than a decade-long work in Pakistan, which has revolved around a range of development priorities including polio eradication, financial inclusion, routine immunisation and maternal, neo-natal and child health.
"The foundation plans to spend about $200 million in Pakistan in 2020," a press release issued by B&MGF said.
According to the agreement, the amount will be spent on 134 poverty alleviation projects, said Radio Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Ehsaas was the biggest anti-poverty project [in Pakistan] and has been planned with great attention to detail. "I’m pleased that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assist with a range of activities," the premier was quoted as saying.
He said poverty alleviation has been the top priority of his government from day one, reported Radio Pakistan.
Comments (27)
Is the money a credit or free?
Ultimately he get some money in his long visits.
So finally IKs trip was successful.
Poverty alleviation won’t work without population reduction or at least population freeze. Otherwise we will always be trying to catch the bus.
Note - MOU is not agreement dont sue him later
If this was during the Sharif or Zardari era they would have pocketed $150m and only given $50 million to the programme.
MoU again? Where is the real money?
Just imagine how many more hundreds or even thousands of millions Pakistan can have for poverty alleviation by bringing down its defense spending to normal levels.
Loans, Aid and MoUs.
How about some business, exports, investment?
Every Government has its own set of agenda, which mainly aims at strengthening their governance with the opportunity of returning to power for more than one time. At the time of PPP, the then Govt. initiated Benazir Income Support Program with the mandate of alleviating poverty in the country and now, this Govt. of PTI has launched a similar flagship program of EHSAS with the same objective of reducing poverty in the country. But the facts speak otherwise, and no program or effort has every achieved in decreasing poverty and rather it has brought more people under the banner of poverty. These faulty policies, which are prepared for the benefit of ruling class, will not yield any positive result unless the government initiates programs and policies on merit and without any political considerations.
Hope it reaches the people who need it. Not in the wrong pockets.
Good work by Bill and Melinda foundation. Honoring PM Modi and providing grants to Pakistan. Bill Gates knows what to give and to whom.
Pakistan image getting better because of Imran Khan. Good development
IK is the best leader in the world.
That is very nice on the part of Millinda Gate foundation to give us US$ 200 for EIHSAS program. My only apprehension is to utilize this money in best possible manner for which it has been given. I don't want to cut sorry figure in front of donor if any part of this money misused. Millinda Gate foundation has fool proof auditing system to check utilization of its donated funds.
Great victory for Pakistan..
Pakistan should deny the same as same foundation has honoured Modi quite recently. In protest, 2-3 guys have disassociated themselves from this foundation as I hear
Thank you Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Congrats!
GREAT, Looks like Pakistan heading in the right direction.
A man who has built a excellent hospital for Cancer and general patient, built excellent university with so many different departments and many foreign language departments, shelter homes for the poor workers and homeless people, ex FATA area funding in such difficult economy which he got from grand looters and much more I have no words of how much good he and and his fellow upcoming PTI leaders will do. Great job! And many thanks to MG foundations for helping the poor of humanity. Thank you Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan indeed champion heart human being. I'm so proud to have voted for you, even though I knew due to mega corruption you will not win from Interior Sindh, but I'm so happy for my fellow Sindh people from Karachi who gave us much home making PTI biggest party in Karachi our largest city in Sindh and thank you to Pakistan in KPK who along with Punjab and Baluchistan made us the biggest party in Pakistan and broke the two party corruption den. Pak Zdb!
Imran Khan and Bill Gates both deserve congratulations for signing this Memorandum of Understanding.
Very positive news. Now we will see how Ehsas program helps our neediest and how well it is being managed! We have great hopes from our PM Imran Khan to reshape our thinking processes and mentalities by enforcing honesty, integrity and hard working ethic.
only IK's honest perception is the greatest gift to Pakistan.World donors is recognizing him as a corruption less figure in Pakistan and ready to help him.
I have no doubt in my mind that in due course of time IK will change Pak for good. I hope the armed forces and above all the people stand shoulder to shoulder with him.
Whats about those funds Michelle Obama gave to Sharif family for alleviating illiteracy ??
congratulations are in order.