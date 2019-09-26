Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation inks MoU with Pakistan to support Ehsas programme

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to support its Ehsas initiative on poverty alleviation, under which it will provide Pakistan an amount of 200 million dollars.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both parties in a meeting held in New York.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (B&MGF), witnessed the signing ceremony as Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and President of Global Development at B&MGF Dr Chris Elias inked the MoU in New York late Wednesday, on the sidelines of 74th session of UN General Assembly, reported APP.

The new collaboration takes forward B&MGF's more than a decade-long work in Pakistan, which has revolved around a range of development priorities including polio eradication, financial inclusion, routine immunisation and maternal, neo-natal and child health.

"The foundation plans to spend about $200 million in Pakistan in 2020," a press release issued by B&MGF said.

According to the agreement, the amount will be spent on 134 poverty alleviation projects, said Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Ehsaas was the biggest anti-poverty project [in Pakistan] and has been planned with great attention to detail. "I’m pleased that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assist with a range of activities," the premier was quoted as saying.

He said poverty alleviation has been the top priority of his government from day one, reported Radio Pakistan.