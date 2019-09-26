DAWN.COM

'Minor earthquake' felt in Lahore, Sialkot

Dawn.comSeptember 26, 2019

Residents from Lahore on Thursday said a minor earthquake had been felt in the city. — File
Residents from Lahore on Thursday said a minor earthquake had been felt in the city.

Minor tremors were felt in Lahore and Sialkot on Thursday, causing many residents to leave their homes and offices.

Taking to Twitter, various people said they had felt minor tremors, with some speculating that they may have been aftershocks from the devastating earthquake two days ago.

The tremors come two days after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt by residents of the federal capital and several other cities, but most of its brunt was borne by northern areas, especially Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Mirpur city. The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds and were felt strongly, DawnNewsTV had reported.

On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 38.

More to follow

