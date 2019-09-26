53 injured as earthquake hits Mirpur, Jhelum and adjoining areas

At least 53 individuals suffered minor injuries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur city after an earthquake hit Jhelum, Mirpur and adjoining areas on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the medical superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur, Dr Farooq Noor, the injuries occurred in Thothal, Kalyal and a katchi abadi in F1 sector of Mirpur.

According to data released by the US Geological Survey, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in New Mirpur with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Additionally, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded a 4.4-magnitude quake 6km north of Jhelum with the depth of 12km.

Minor tremors were also felt in Lahore and Sialkot, causing many residents to leave their homes and offices.

Taking to Twitter, various people said they had felt minor tremors in Lahore, with some speculating that they may have been aftershocks from the devastating earthquake two days ago.

The quake comes two days after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Mirpur city. It was also felt in the federal capital and several other cities.

On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 38. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), however, had put the death toll at 25 and said 459 were injured.