67 injured as shallow tremor rocks Mirpur, Jhelum and adjoining areas

At least 67 individuals suffered minor injuries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur city after a shallow tremor hit Mirpur on Thursday. Additionally, Radio Pakistan reported that tremors were also felt in Jhelum and adjoining areas.

According to the medical superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur, Dr Farooq Noor, the injuries occurred in Thothal, Kalyal and a katchi abadi in F1 sector of Mirpur. At least five of the injured were hospitalised.

An AFP reporter in Mirpur described the ground shaking, while Pakistan's top meteorologist, Muhammad Riaz, said the epicentre of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was 12 kilometres deep.

"It's hell. I am running to save my life," Mohammad Bilal, told AFP moments after the tremor.

"I thought most of the building would have tumbled down," said Sagheer Ahmad. "Allah is very kind to us."

Relatives stand in a street along with patients evacuated from a hospital following a quake of 4.7-magnitude in Mirpur on Thursday. — AFP

City residents huddled in the streets, some still barefoot, others reciting verses from the Quran. Some patients were also evacuated from a nearby hospital.

Citing the "situation resulting from the devastating quake aftershocks", the authorities announced that schools in the Mirpur district will remain closed on September 27-28.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir University also announced it was postponing all examinations scheduled for September 27 till October 7.

The US Geological Survey put the quake at 4.7-magnitude and 10 kilometres deep, adding that it had struck just four kilometres outside of Mirpur.

Additionally, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded a 4.4-magnitude quake 6km north of Jhelum with the depth of 12km.

Minor tremors were also felt in Lahore and Sialkot, causing many residents to leave their homes and offices.

Taking to Twitter, various people said they had felt minor tremors in Lahore, with some speculating that they may have been aftershocks from the devastating earthquake two days ago.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain visited Mangla Dam and its components comprising the main dam, spill way, and power house.​

The Wapda chairman said that Mangla Dam and power house are safe and have not suffered any damage in the recent quake. Power generation was stopped as a precautionary measure due to large quantum of silt and sediments in the water that could be devastating for power generating turbines, he said, adding that the power generation was resumed later.

The quake comes two days after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur city. It was also felt in the federal capital and several other cities.

On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 38. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), however, had put the death toll at 25 and said 459 were injured.