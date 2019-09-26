DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 26, 2019

53 injured as shallow tremor rocks Mirpur, Jhelum and adjoining areas

Dawn.com | Tariq Naqash | AFPUpdated September 26, 2019

Email

Residents come out of their homes and offices in Mirpur on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Residents come out of their homes and offices in Mirpur on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
People gather outside builidngs in Mirpur on Thursday. — AFP
People gather outside builidngs in Mirpur on Thursday. — AFP

At least 53 individuals suffered minor injuries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur city after a shallow tremor hit Mirpur on Thursday. Additionally, Radio Pakistan reported that tremors were also felt in Jhelum and adjoining areas.

According to the medical superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur, Dr Farooq Noor, the injuries occurred in Thothal, Kalyal and a katchi abadi in F1 sector of Mirpur.

An AFP reporter in Mirpur described the ground shaking, while Pakistan's top meteorologist, Muhammad Riaz, said the epicentre of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was 12 kilometres deep.

"It's hell. I am running to save my life," Mohammad Bilal, told AFP moments after the tremor.

"I thought most of the building would have tumbled down," said Sagheer Ahmad. "Allah is very kind to us."

Relatives stand in a street along with patients evacuated from a hospital following a quake of 4.7-magnitude in Mirpur on Thursday. — AFP
Relatives stand in a street along with patients evacuated from a hospital following a quake of 4.7-magnitude in Mirpur on Thursday. — AFP

City residents huddled in the streets, some still barefoot, others reciting verses from the Quran. Some patients were also evacuated from a nearby hospital.

Citing the "situation resulting from the devastating quake aftershocks", the authorities announced that schools in the Mirpur district will remain closed on September 27-28.

The US Geological Survey put the quake at 4.7-magnitude and 10 kilometres deep, adding that it had struck just four kilometres outside of Mirpur.

Additionally, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded a 4.4-magnitude quake 6km north of Jhelum with the depth of 12km.

Minor tremors were also felt in Lahore and Sialkot, causing many residents to leave their homes and offices.

Taking to Twitter, various people said they had felt minor tremors in Lahore, with some speculating that they may have been aftershocks from the devastating earthquake two days ago.

The quake comes two days after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Mirpur city. It was also felt in the federal capital and several other cities.

On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 38. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), however, had put the death toll at 25 and said 459 were injured.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zaim
Sep 26, 2019 12:20pm

First aftershock was at 12.02 pm and second one at 12.15 (it was shorter than first one)

Recommend 0
Sha b
Sep 26, 2019 12:23pm

Hope every thing will be alright soon.

Recommend 0
Amit
Sep 26, 2019 01:18pm

RIP RIP

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...
September 25, 2019

Trump’s ‘offer’

Pakistan should continue to engage with world capitals and inform them of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
September 25, 2019

Auto sector woes

THERE have been many news stories of late about the dire state of the country’s automobile sector. It is of ...
September 25, 2019

Literary storm

POLITICS, freedom of expression and conscience, and the burden of history: all these have coalesced in a storm of...