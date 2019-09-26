DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 26, 2019

I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch: MBS on Khashoggi murder

ReutersSeptember 26, 2019

Email

Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. — AP/File
Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. — AP/File

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives “because it happened under my watch”, according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The CIA and some Western governments have said he ordered it, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

The death sparked a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince’s image and imperiling ambitious plans to diversify the economy of the world’s top oil exporter and open up cloistered Saudi society. He has not since visited the United States or Europe.

“It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch,” he told PBS’ Martin Smith, according to a preview of a documentary, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia”, set to air on October 1, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.

After initial denials, the official Saudi narrative blamed the murder on rogue operatives. The public prosecutor said the then-deputy intelligence chief ordered the repatriation of Khashoggi, a royal insider who became an outspoken critic, but the lead negotiator ordered him killed after discussions for his return failed.

Saud al-Qahtani, a former top royal adviser whom Reuters reported gave orders over Skype to the killers, briefed the hit team on Khashoggi’s activities before the operation, the prosecutor said.

Asked how the killing could happen without him knowing about it, Smith quotes Prince Mohammed as saying: “We have 20 million people. We have 3 million government employees.”

“And they can take one of your planes?” Smith asked.

“I have officials, ministers to follow things, and they’re responsible. They have the authority to do that,” the crown prince responded.

Smith describes the December exchange, which apparently took place off camera, in the preview of the documentary.

A senior US administration official told Reuters in June the Trump administration was pressing Riyadh for “tangible progress” toward holding to account those behind the killing ahead.

Read: Nine key questions Saudi Arabia hasn’t answered about Khashoggi killing

Eleven Saudi suspects have been put on trial in secretive proceedings but only a few hearings have been held. A UN report has called for Prince Mohammed and other senior Saudi officials to be investigated.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

JamalKhashoggi
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 26, 2019 01:42pm

Too little, too late.

Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 26, 2019 02:19pm

Very courageous statement. Now we have to see what Erdogan will do as it happened in Turkey although in a convention protected Diplomatic area.

Also we have to see what UN does to crimes in protected Diplomatic territories.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...
September 25, 2019

Trump’s ‘offer’

Pakistan should continue to engage with world capitals and inform them of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
September 25, 2019

Auto sector woes

THERE have been many news stories of late about the dire state of the country’s automobile sector. It is of ...
September 25, 2019

Literary storm

POLITICS, freedom of expression and conscience, and the burden of history: all these have coalesced in a storm of...