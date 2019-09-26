DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 26, 2019

'Fellas, work it out,' Trump tells India and Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated September 26, 2019

Email

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in New York on September 25 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. — AFP
US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in New York on September 25 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. — AFP

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he encouraged India and Pakistan to work out their differences in separate meetings with their prime ministers this week.

"I said, 'Fellas, work it out. Just work it out'," Trump told a news conference after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

"Those are two nuclear countries. They've gotta work it out," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a feverish pitch on August 5, when New Delhi unilaterally annexed occupied Kashmir, revoking a constitutional guarantee that gave a special status to the disputed territory. A strict lockdown and communications blackout was imposed in the region that has snapped off ordinary people's internet and mobile telephone service across much of occupied Kashmir. The clampdown has continued for over 50 days.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of their meeting, Trump on Monday repeated his earlier offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue. Trump first offered to mediate during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran in July.

"If I can help, I will certainly do that," he said. "If both (Pakistan and India) want, I am ready, willing and able to do it," the US president said on Monday.

The meeting between Trump and Imran on Monday followed a "Howdy, Modi!" rally in Houston over the weekend in which the US president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday along with Modi, in response to questions from Indian journalists, Trump once again reiterated his offer of arbitration to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, despite New Delhi’s repeated rejection of his offers.

Read: Trump evades Pakistan-bashing trap

Asked "How do you make sure that you clamp down on terrorism from Pakistan?" the US leader said: "Well, I had a very good meeting with Prime Minister [Imran] Khan. It was a long meeting and we discussed a lot."

He then made his first — and the third this week — reference of the day to his mediation offer.

"And I think he’d like to see something happen that would be very fruitful, very peaceful. And I think that will happen, ultimately. I really believe that these two great gentlemen (Prime Minister Imran and Prime Minister Modi) will get together and work something," he said.

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
nadeem jokhio
Sep 26, 2019 10:46am

He is doing only lip service.

Recommend 0
Roshan
Sep 26, 2019 10:47am

So much for mediation.

Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 26, 2019 10:48am

And you work it out with Iran please!

Recommend 0
Shahzaib
Sep 26, 2019 10:52am

Offer to mediate and such statements are meaningless. No one wants to stop India.

Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Sep 26, 2019 10:55am

Fascist like modi dont negotiate they fool people and destroy

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...
September 25, 2019

Trump’s ‘offer’

Pakistan should continue to engage with world capitals and inform them of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
September 25, 2019

Auto sector woes

THERE have been many news stories of late about the dire state of the country’s automobile sector. It is of ...
September 25, 2019

Literary storm

POLITICS, freedom of expression and conscience, and the burden of history: all these have coalesced in a storm of...