DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 26, 2019

Afghan visa now mandatory for transporters

A CorrespondentUpdated September 26, 2019

Email

The Afghan border police at Torkham have made acquisition of Afghan visa for all Pakistani transporters mandatory along with keeping other relevant travel documents. — AFP/File
The Afghan border police at Torkham have made acquisition of Afghan visa for all Pakistani transporters mandatory along with keeping other relevant travel documents. — AFP/File

LANDI KOTAL: The Afghan border police at Torkham have made acquisition of Afghan visa for all Pakistani transporters mandatory along with keeping other relevant travel documents.

In a pamphlet distributed among the Pakistani transporters on Wednesday, the Afghan border police warned that none of them would be allowed to enter Afghanistan without a valid visa, driving licence, road pass and original number plate of the vehicle.

It said that all transporters taking trade goods in their vehicles to Afghanistan were required to fulfil the requirements by the end of September as they would not be allowed to cross the border after that.

Reacting to the new restrictions imposed by the Afghan government, Israr Shinwari, president of the local transporters union, said that the new conditions were not acceptable to them as it would harm trade with Afghanistan.

He said that the officials of both the countries should sit together and sort out the matter while taking the transporters into confidence.

Haji Azeemullah, another transporter, argued that the new policy, if implemented, would seriously undermine Pakistan’s efforts to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2019

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 26, 2019

Earthquake crisis

In terms of geographical location, Pakistan is more prone than many other countries to natural disasters.
September 26, 2019

PIA finances

IT would be a good idea for the chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, to refrain from...
September 26, 2019

Dengue again

ACCORDING to the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the number of registered dengue...
September 25, 2019

Trump’s ‘offer’

Pakistan should continue to engage with world capitals and inform them of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
September 25, 2019

Auto sector woes

THERE have been many news stories of late about the dire state of the country’s automobile sector. It is of ...
September 25, 2019

Literary storm

POLITICS, freedom of expression and conscience, and the burden of history: all these have coalesced in a storm of...