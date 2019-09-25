DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 25, 2019

September 27 to be observed as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', govt announces

Shakeel QararSeptember 25, 2019

Email

Pakistani citizens make a human chain to express solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir. — Reuters/File
Pakistani citizens make a human chain to express solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir. — Reuters/File

The federal government has decided to mark September 27 as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to express solidarity with the people in India-occupied Kashmir against Indian brutalities.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry on Wednesday, the day will be observed under the theme "Let us save the innocent children of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

Read more: Imran arrives in New York on ‘Mission Kashmir’

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has very kindly approved September 27, Friday, as Kashmir Solidarity Day for holding public rallies across Pakistan to express their feelings with the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," read the notification.

The ministry has advised all concerned quarters to plan activities to make it a successful event.

The Kashmir Cell of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended several key messages, including "I am terrorised; I need food, medicine and care; I want my father back; We want to play too; I deserve a childhood too". It also proposed two trends "#HumansofKashmir" and "#ChildrenunderSeige".

PM Imran is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on the same day. He has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s Aug 5 decision to annex the occupied valley.

Black Day on Oct 27

The federal government has also decided to observe October 27 as "Black Day" to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their plight caused by the Indian government.

According to another notification by the interior ministry, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast throughout the country on the day.

Each year, the Kashmiri disapora living all over the world, observe a Black Day on Oct 27 to express solidarity with their brethren in India-occupied Kashmir. The day is meant to draw the attention of the world community to the plight of the hapless Kashmiri people under India’s brutal occupation.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
narendranath paul
Sep 25, 2019 08:54pm

which day is left?

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Sep 25, 2019 08:57pm

Congrats Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Sep 25, 2019 09:00pm

Back to solidarity day from solidarity hour. What next?

Recommend 0
Himmat
Sep 25, 2019 09:03pm

When and where is next Jalsa?

Recommend 0
YODA
Sep 25, 2019 09:09pm

Economic solidarity day anyone?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 25, 2019 09:15pm

Kudos to Khan. An excellent humanitarian initiative...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Sep 25, 2019 09:16pm

What about the earthquake victims?

Recommend 0
Raghu
Sep 25, 2019 09:16pm

Every month one day may be allotted for this.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Brexit blues

Brexit blues

Hate was hardly unfamiliar in Britain half a century ago.

Editorial

September 25, 2019

Trump’s ‘offer’

Pakistan should continue to engage with world capitals and inform them of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
September 25, 2019

Auto sector woes

THERE have been many news stories of late about the dire state of the country’s automobile sector. It is of ...
September 25, 2019

Literary storm

POLITICS, freedom of expression and conscience, and the burden of history: all these have coalesced in a storm of...
Updated September 24, 2019

Blocking websites unlawfully

AFTER years of flagrant abuse of power, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has finally been called out on its...
September 24, 2019

Slide in SDGs

PAKISTAN’S continuous decline in rankings for the Sustainable Development Goals over the past few years — from...
September 24, 2019

Digitising history

THANKS to modern technology, ancient history — from handwritten manuscripts to maps — can be made accessible to ...