Today's Paper | September 25, 2019

Court sends Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Abbas to jail on judicial remand

Rana BilalSeptember 25, 2019

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at an accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at an accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in the physical remand of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas and ordered that the duo be sent on judicial remand.

During the court proceedings, heard by judge Ameer Muhammad Khan, NAB prosecutors Hafiz Asadullah Awan and Haris Qureshi presented their statements. They said further investigation of the two was required in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

On August 8, Maryam and her cousin had been arrested by NAB in the CSM case. Since then, their physical remand has been repeatedly extended.

