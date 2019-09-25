DAWN.COM

Mazari apologises for Awan's 'insensitive', 'inappropriate' remarks over earthquake

Dawn.comSeptember 25, 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan speaks to media in AJK's Mirpur city. — DawnNewsTV
Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Wednesday apologised for "insensitive" and "inappropriate" remarks made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan regarding the devastating earthquake that jolted parts of the country a day earlier.

"Since government means collective responsibility, I apologise for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM's insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering," Mazari said in a tweet.

Awan, who had been addressing a ceremony in Islamabad yesterday right when the earthquake struck, had made light of the situation after the tremors subsided.

"It's a sign of change that even the earth has shifted. Even [the earth] does not want to accept this change, [which has come] so rapidly," she could be heard saying in a widely shared video.

It later emerged that the powerful, 5.6 magnitude quake had not only caused damage to infrastructure, but had killed at least 23 and injured more than 300, many of whom are in a critical state.

Mazari, in a series of tweets today, apologised for Awan's remarks, saying: "The Information SAPM's remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with government viewpoint. Human suffering can never be made light of."

Awan also addressed the outrage her statements had caused, saying in a tweet: "We had been talking about the effects of social media. The earthquake struck suddenly and the attendees were worried. I made those remarks in light of [our conversation] in order to lift the spirits of the [scared] audience."

In a video statement released on Twitter, the SAPM said: "A fabricated, baseless and negative report about me is circulating on social media and electronic media which is being labelled as [my] comment on the earthquake.

"I condemn this act and [...] appeal not to twist facts. This is a serious matter and [considering] the current situation of the earthquake [destruction], do not turn [my remarks] into a source of amusement."

Awan is currently in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Mirpur city, which has suffered the most damage from yesterday's quake, to brief the media over the destruction caused and relief efforts underway.

Dabang
Sep 25, 2019 12:35pm

Sack this loose talking special Assistant

Recommend 0
ABCD
Sep 25, 2019 12:52pm

Most ministers are out come of same species.

Recommend 0
NoVoice
Sep 25, 2019 12:55pm

Resignation? At the very least.

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Sep 25, 2019 01:00pm

The Information Advisor should resign immediately for these callous and insensitive remarks.

Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 25, 2019 01:00pm

Pls Captain show her a red card. There must be thousands of qualified persons who can better fill this post.

Recommend 0
Arish
Sep 25, 2019 01:05pm

small brains in big offices, its not just for PTI though.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 25, 2019 01:08pm

What else can she say at this crucial juncture in time and history?

Recommend 0
A Pakistani
Sep 25, 2019 01:19pm

It's because of these weird people who were actually outsiders before that Imran's government suffers.

Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 25, 2019 01:28pm

@Dabang, alongwith Sheik Rashid

Recommend 0

