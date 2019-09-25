DAWN.COM

September 25, 2019

Impeachment inquiry against Trump planned

AFPUpdated September 25, 2019

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inq­uiry against President Donald Trump, saying he had violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden. — AP/File
WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inq­uiry against President Donald Trump, saying he had violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.

“Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impe­achment inquiry.”

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2019

