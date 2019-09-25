DAWN.COM

PM Imran says he is mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help

Dawn.com | ReutersUpdated September 25, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a press conference in New York on Tuesday. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump had asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran, adding that he had already spoken with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in an attempt to mediate.

While addressing a press conference in New York, the premier said: "I immediately spoke to President Rouhani yesterday after the meeting with President Trump, but I can't say anything right now more than this except that we're trying and mediating."

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions on Iran in a stated campaign of "maximum pressure".

The United States blames Iran for an attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia on September 14 and has said they will present evidence to back that up.

Prime Minister Imran said that prior to arriving in New York he had visited Saudi Arabia and spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who also asked him to talk to Rouhani.

When President Trump was asked about Imran's remarks, he said the premier would like to mediate, adding: "we have a very good relationship and there's a chance that that could happen".

"A lot of people would like to get us to the table. We'll see what happens but so far we have not agreed to a meeting," Trump said on a possible meeting with Rouhani while they are both in New York this week.

Plight of 8 million Kashmiris

During the press conference, Prime Minister Imran highlighted the plight of eight million Kashmiris who are suffering "in an open jail" under a lockdown in India-occupied Kashmir and warned against the possible massacre of residents once the curfew is lifted.

The India-occupied region has been facing a clampdown since August 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping it of its special status.

Thousands of people, mostly political leaders, have also been reportedly detained or arrested since the move.

The premier shared his conversations with various people he met in the city, who had relayed their stories of not being able to contact their relatives and family members.

"We know of mass arrests. We know that the entire leadership of Kashmir — even those leaders who were pro-India — are now in jails, somewhere in India.

"We know that young people, boys have been picked up. We know that [even] hospitals aren't functioning," he said.

"My whole point of coming here was to highlight this. This is unprecedented in this day and age."

The prime minister said that India's claim that this is an internal issue and that the world should stay out of it is "nonsense".

He reminded the media that there are 11 UN Security Council resolutions that recognise the fact that Kashmir is a disputed territory and give the right of self-determination to its residents through a plebiscite.

He said that the fear now is that the BJP-led government are set on changing the demography of the region, an action tantamount to "war crimes" under the Geneva conventions.

He said that a bigger worry was regarding what will happen after the curfew imposed by India in occupied Kashmir is lifted.

"I fear that after the curfew is lifted, there would be a massacre [of Kashmiris] by the 900,000 Indian troops deployed there," said the premier.

"What will happen when the curfew in Kashmir is lifted? Post the loss of lives, do you think the people of Kashmir will accept the status quo? There’s a likelihood of a massacre and the world community will be responsible [for it]," he added.

"Once a conflict starts between two nuclear armed nations, it goes beyond our hands. I have said this to the Indian people too. And it is madness to allow this situation to deteriorate further."

"I also fear that whatever happens in Kashmir, India would blame Pakistan for it," he added, referring to India's blame on Pakistan for the February attack on its military convoy by a Kashmiri boy.

"I went on air and said if you give us any proof, we will take action. Before any proof could come, the Indian jets arrived; they bombed us," he said.

The premier regretted that following retaliation by Pakistan Air Force which downed Indian jets and captured their pilot, the peace gesture shown by Pakistan to immediately return the airforce officer was "taken as weakness".

The prime minister reminded all those listening that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who subscribes to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, was responsible for the massacre in Gujrat that took place in 2002.

"Unfortunately, India today is governed by a racist, Hindu supremacist party RSS which was once banned in India [...] Just google it and you will find that [Benito] Mussolini (former Prime Minister of Italy) was their hero."

"When I came to power, I called Modi and said that we have similar problems. I told him that our problem is poverty above everything [...] but there was no response [...] they tried to push us into the blacklist of the FATF," said the prime minister.

"Their agenda came forward on August 5," he added, referring to the day when Modi issued a presidential decree revoking Kashmir's autonomous status.

PM Imran said that Modi had remarked that "Pakistan should stop terrorism" but questioned the state terrorism on the part of India and asked what the justification for jailing eight million people was.

"What is happening to Kashmiris, is also a responsibility of the United Nations," he said urging world leaders to not remain bystanders to the suffering of so many.

"If ever the Security Council were to move it is now," the premier declared.

"Eight million people are locked inside for 50 days [...] this has the potential to reach the unthinkable."

"For what purpose was the UN established?" he asked, expressing his disappointment over the lukewarm response shown thus far by the global community over the issue.

"How can the global community remain silent when eight million people are being treated worse than animals?" he asked.

"To be absolutely frank, I am disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans or Jews or Americans were put under siege [...] well even if eight Americans had been put under siege [...] you can imagine the reaction."

"Over one billion Muslims are watching this unfold. But where is the world community? This will have repercussions and will create radicalisation. I am flagging this right now."

"After the UNGA we’ll have an OIC summit. We’ll gather all Muslim leaders. The only reason why Kashmiris are subjected to this is, they’re Muslims. That’s why it’s important for the Muslim world to take a stance. Otherwise, this will lead to radicalisation."

Gordon D. Walker
Sep 25, 2019 12:18am

P M Khan is doing all he can for Kashmir. Kudos

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Umar
Sep 25, 2019 12:25am

My PM, rock on!

Mumbaikar
Sep 25, 2019 12:39am

Modi must weigh long term effects of his actions rather than making ordinary Indians pay a heavy price.

GK
Sep 25, 2019 12:41am

The only savior of Muslims.

Chini
Sep 25, 2019 12:42am

Curfew is lifted in Jammu ladak and many parts of kashmir

Yousaf Khan
Sep 25, 2019 12:47am

Concterate on your problems come back Immediately to Pakistan to help earthquake victims

Asif
Sep 25, 2019 12:52am

Well confident and firm presser by IK.

Sid
Sep 25, 2019 12:56am

Excellent - well done Khan

Subra
Sep 25, 2019 01:29am

20% of the Indian population is Muslims and are living peacefully in India. Why not Kashmir also.

Zafar
Sep 25, 2019 01:35am

Okay.

Babar Azam
Sep 25, 2019 01:45am

Can you please focus on Pakistan? We have wasted lot of time and resources with no gain.

Aimal
Sep 25, 2019 01:45am

He has been very passionate in his appeal but it is falling on deaf ears. It is time to analyse why?

idris ghani
Sep 25, 2019 02:11am

Good Delivery - all Indian stumps down!

imad
Sep 25, 2019 02:15am

a true representative of Pakistan!

Anonymouseee
Sep 25, 2019 02:33am

Well spoken Mr Prime Minister Imran Khan.

AZAM AKBAR
Sep 25, 2019 03:06am

Mr. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi,

As far as the Muslim Ummah is concerned I am sorry to say that OIC is an useless organisation with ZERO performance.

Zak
Sep 25, 2019 03:09am

PMIK efforts for Kashmiris in IOK will bear fruit of freedom.

Syed Ahsan
Sep 25, 2019 03:32am

Great speech!

S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 25, 2019 03:33am

AZ, NS & IK consistently ignored the Kashmir issue (until very recently).

Sam
Sep 25, 2019 03:38am

Concentrate on earthquake issue and own people.

Sunnyboy
Sep 25, 2019 04:16am

He needs to pay attention to the earthquake victims now.

Terry Bola
Sep 25, 2019 04:17am

Canm down IK. You have million other problems to take care of.

salman
Sep 25, 2019 04:19am

Important and well spoken press conference.

Zak
Sep 25, 2019 04:23am

Brilliant. Thank you PM.

Greg
Sep 25, 2019 05:13am

For once i'm with IK supporters. The more IK speaks the more i like him these days :-)

Umar
Sep 25, 2019 05:23am

Finally!!!!!

Najma Hisham
Sep 25, 2019 06:02am

Lets focus on the earthquake.

Ahmed
Sep 25, 2019 06:05am

The reality has finally hit home. It's been this way for centuries.

Sunata
Sep 25, 2019 06:21am

Please forget Kashmir and look at the people who suffered from earthquake. They need you.

N Abidi
Sep 25, 2019 06:25am

Only leader PM IK who makes Pakistani proud ,he speaks truth to power !

Moin
Sep 25, 2019 06:31am

So

Raj
Sep 25, 2019 07:18am

What about 1 million Uighurs in detention camp?

sonie
Sep 25, 2019 07:42am

So far, he is saying that he has failed.

Aabid
Sep 25, 2019 07:46am

@Sunnyboy,
Thats mean India can massacre 10 million kashmir ?

enam
Sep 25, 2019 07:48am

Excellent; IK

Sailua Khan
Sep 25, 2019 08:05am

Well done IK! Great job!

khan
Sep 25, 2019 08:07am

Focus on internal issues!

lilla
Sep 25, 2019 08:18am

The international community has moved on, IK. time for you to introspect and do good for Pakistan, your country

Hani_Layyah
Sep 25, 2019 08:26am

@Sunnyboy, earthquake affectees are the result of natural disaster while Kashmiris are being preyed by a fascist and hegemonic regime of power hungry hounds. .

Shan
Sep 25, 2019 08:34am

All Indians love Kashmir ppl. I have yet to find an Indian who doesn't.

Tariq sardar
Sep 25, 2019 08:40am

Against all odds, Imran khan has singlehandedly brought the Kashmir issue to forefront . It’s clear from here-onward pakistan alone has to do the rest . IK Forget about OIC, forget about UNGM you are IQBAL,s Shaheen you alone have to fly high and teach the peak . Our prayers are with you

Shamsie saleem
Sep 25, 2019 08:43am

There’s already a massacare the streets and rivers are glutted with the bodies of men women and children.

Subramanian Sahasranamam
Sep 25, 2019 09:09am

Good speech, after this?

GS
Sep 25, 2019 09:09am

And not a word about Uighurs! Are they not Muslims too?

Khan
Sep 25, 2019 09:19am

What happened to Uighur muslim?? Why don't you have the guts to raise it ,,

Asim
Sep 25, 2019 09:51am

@Subra, why Kashmiris?

bpsk
Sep 25, 2019 10:02am

What else u can think imran

Azad Insan
Sep 25, 2019 10:38am

@Gordon D. Walker, And world thinks differently.

Ayaan
Sep 25, 2019 10:39am

Once Upon a time there was an organization called UN. Failed to solve any dispute in past 70 years

syed
Sep 25, 2019 11:25am

what about chinese muslims?

