Today's Paper | September 25, 2019

PM Imran highlights plight of 8 million Kashmiris at press conference in New York

Dawn.comSeptember 25, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in New York on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday highlighted the plight of eight million Kashmiris who are suffering "in an open jail" in India-occupied Kashmir and warned against the possible massacre of residents once the curfew is lifted.

The premier shared his conversations with various people he met in New York who had relayed to him their stories of not being able to contact their relatives and family members.

"We know of mass arrests. We know that the entire leadership of Kashmir — even those leaders who were pro-India — are now somewhere in jail in India.

"We know that young people, boys have been picked up. We know that [even] hospitals aren't functioning," he said, adding that the prevelant conditions were tantamount to "war crimes" under the Geneva conventions.

"My whole point of coming here was to highlight this. This is unprecedented in this day and age."

The prime minister said that India's claim that this is an internal issue and that the world should stay out of it is "nonsense".

"I fear that after the curfew is lifted, there would be a massacre" by the Indian troops deployed there said the premier.

"I also fear that whatever happens in Kashmir, India would blame Pakistan for it."

More to follow.

Kashmir Unrest

