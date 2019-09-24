DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 24, 2019

Sri Lanka squad arrive in Pakistan for ODI, T20 series

AFP | Dawn.comSeptember 24, 2019

Email

Sri Lanka's cricket captain Lahiru Thirimanne (C) speaks during a press in Colombo, prior to the team's departure for a cricket tour in Pakistan, on Tuesday. — AFP
Sri Lanka's cricket captain Lahiru Thirimanne (C) speaks during a press in Colombo, prior to the team's departure for a cricket tour in Pakistan, on Tuesday. — AFP

Sri Lanka's national cricket squad arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday expressing confidence in security promises by the hosts for the upcoming matches between the two countries.

Ten senior players citing security concerns have opted out of the tour, comprising three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches, beginning on Friday.

But the rest arrived in Karachi late Tuesday and were whisked to their hotel under heavy security.

The captain of the Twenty20 squad, Dasun Shanaka, said he had no misgivings about returning to Pakistan after they played a Twenty20 international in Lahore in October 2017, their first since the 2009 attack on the team.

“I have been there before,” Shanaka told reporters just before the team left Colombo, where they were blessed by saffron-robed Buddhist monks.

“I am satisfied with the security arranged for us and I am happy to lead my team to Pakistan. We hope to give a good fight to our very strong hosts.”

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne said he also had no concerns and they had been given assurances of a very high degree of protection in Pakistan, usually reserved for visits by heads of state.

Sri Lanka's cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

Tour schedule:

  • One-day internationals (all in Karachi): September 27, 29, October 2.
  • Twenty20 internationals (all Lahore): October 5, 7, 9

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 24, 2019

Blocking websites unlawfully

AFTER years of flagrant abuse of power, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has finally been called out on its...
September 24, 2019

Slide in SDGs

PAKISTAN’S continuous decline in rankings for the Sustainable Development Goals over the past few years — from...
September 24, 2019

Digitising history

THANKS to modern technology, ancient history — from handwritten manuscripts to maps — can be made accessible to ...
September 23, 2019

Kashmir & militancy

THE issue of Kashmir is an emotional one and dear to most Pakistanis. This is why successive governments in this...
September 23, 2019

From Nepra to NAB

THE power-sector regulator, Nepra, has included some extraordinary language in its latest flagship State of the...
September 23, 2019

Rabies scourge

IN a widely circulated video, a 12-year-old boy is seen gasping for breath on his mother’s lap. As he lies there...