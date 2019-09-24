DAWN.COM

Citizens who identify people throwing trash around Karachi to be awarded Rs100,000, says Saeed Ghani

Dawn.comSeptember 24, 2019

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani speaks to media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani speaks to media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday announced that the provincial government will award Rs100,000 to any person who "films and identifies people who throw garbage" on the streets of Karachi.

While talking to the media, Ghani announced two mobile numbers where citizens will be able to send videos of people throwing trash around the city through WhatsApp. Citizens can send videos on 0300-0074296 and 0300-0084296.

The provincial minister told reporters that he had personally witnessed people purposely dumping heaps of garbage on roads and said that those who "claimed that they have inherited the city" were polluting Karachi.

"This is a conspiracy to damage the cleanliness drive," he said. The minister promised that identity of citizens who reported such incidents will be kept secret.

He said that the Sindh government had to bear extra costs because of some elements who choked sewerage lines and break water pipes on purpose. He added that in addition to garbage, debris was also dumped on roads, which was a crime.

On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had made similar remarks and said that "so-called friends of Karachi" had choked 24 dia sewers in the city's Malir 15 area by placing boulders and stones which would have led to leakage to sewerage water on the metropolis' main roads.

The Sindh government last week initiated a cleanliness campaign dubbed Clean My Karachi after facing criticism over failure to clean the metropolis.

Abdul Wahab
Sep 24, 2019 04:47pm

I would request the Sindh Government as a citizen of Pakistan we do not require or hungry for those 100,000.00 rewards . We would just request the concern department to take stern action against whom the complained is lodged with proof

Recommend 0
Shahbaz
Sep 24, 2019 04:48pm

So do you expect people to store trash at their homes? Rather than fixing the system, here is the usual dramay bazi by our politicians

Recommend 0
Talha Tasadduq Dhami
Sep 24, 2019 04:50pm

Very good. Implement to complete Sindh. Let other people enjoy cleanliness. Also fine feudals who pollute water with fertilizers

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Sep 24, 2019 04:55pm

Anybody hungery would be ready to help close one to get 1 Lac reward for getting minor punishment. Very bad decision.

Recommend 0
Jamil
Sep 24, 2019 04:57pm

Saeed Ghan did not mention the alternate places/containers to dump garbage. If the residents will have no alternatives they will throw it on the streets/roads.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 24, 2019 05:23pm

Wow, nice legal way to provide government tax money to fellow jayalaas to put in their bank accounts!

Recommend 0
Indian
Sep 24, 2019 05:29pm

Very Good, but....

there is one small problem.... do you have money?

Recommend 0
Moth
Sep 24, 2019 05:31pm

@Jamil, this is more of a habit. People are not civic in nature in Pakistan. They only believe in family values but no training or leaning of being civic in the society. Carrot and stick us a good model.

Recommend 0
Qamar
Sep 24, 2019 05:41pm

I really appreciate the way he explained.. The strict rules be made and the concern departments should take timely action..

Recommend 0
Think
Sep 24, 2019 05:59pm

Wait, is this another way for Sindh Govt. to rake in money in the name of awarding people who identify the polluters??

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Sep 24, 2019 06:03pm

With 60% of the 13,000 tons of garbage produced daily remaining on the temporary waste dumps, one fails to understand purpose & effectiveness of this Quixotic solution to mismanagement, inefficiency & apathy of the Sind govt. to solve proper solid waste collection and disposal. This is a known fact that all of the 50 major hospitals producing highly infectious medical waste lack scientific treatment & incineration facilities & can be traced easily through printed supplier’s information on used injection cartridges etc. and this method can similarly applied to trace source of non infectious wastes too.

Beside wasting time & money on non ending controversial litigation, the govt. must manage to, 1.Employ more equipment/machinery for total disposal of solid waste, 2.Direct hospitals to deliver their wastes direct after treatment to KMC incinerators, 3.Create more waste transfer stations/ landfill site & remove encroachments on 40 drainage nallahs & their outfalls 4. Ban plastic bags use

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 24, 2019 06:08pm

Are there proper places in each street where garbage can be thrown? If yes, then what Minister is saying make sense!

Recommend 0

