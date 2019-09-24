Citizens who identify people throwing trash around Karachi to be awarded Rs100,000, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday announced that the provincial government will award Rs100,000 to any person who "films and identifies people who throw garbage" on the streets of Karachi.

While talking to the media, Ghani announced two mobile numbers where citizens will be able to send videos of people throwing trash around the city through WhatsApp. Citizens can send videos on 0300-0074296 and 0300-0084296.

The provincial minister told reporters that he had personally witnessed people purposely dumping heaps of garbage on roads and said that those who "claimed that they have inherited the city" were polluting Karachi.

"This is a conspiracy to damage the cleanliness drive," he said. The minister promised that identity of citizens who reported such incidents will be kept secret.

He said that the Sindh government had to bear extra costs because of some elements who choked sewerage lines and break water pipes on purpose. He added that in addition to garbage, debris was also dumped on roads, which was a crime.

On Sunday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had made similar remarks and said that "so-called friends of Karachi" had choked 24 dia sewers in the city's Malir 15 area by placing boulders and stones which would have led to leakage to sewerage water on the metropolis' main roads.

The Sindh government last week initiated a cleanliness campaign dubbed Clean My Karachi after facing criticism over failure to clean the metropolis.