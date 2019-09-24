DAWN.COM

September 24, 2019

2 dead, more than 100 injured as 5.8-magnitude quake rocks northern Pakistan

Dawn.com | AFP | Tariq Naqash Updated September 24, 2019

A road heavily damaged by the earthquake is seen in Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir. — DawnNewsTV
People stand outside a building in Lahore after the earthquake. — DawnNewsTV
A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted several cities and northern parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least two people dead and over 100 others injured, officials said.

The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds and were felt strongly, DawnNewsTV reported.

The cities where the tremors were felt included Islamabad, Mirpur in Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mansehra, Gujrat, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Bajaur, Swat, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan.

A road heavily damaged by the quake in Mirpur. — DawnNewsTV
AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed told Dawn that at least two people have died and more than 100 wounded in different parts of Mirpur district due to the quake.

He said an emergency has been declared at state-owned hospitals in the town.

Occurring just after 4pm, the shallow quake hit 22.3 kilometres north of Jhelum along the boundary separating the agricultural heartland of Punjab and Azad Kashmir, according to the US Geological Survey.

“The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir,” chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told AFP.

Witnesses Sajjad Jarral and Qazi Tahir told AFP at least 50 people were injured by the quake that caused a building to collapse in Mirpur and inflicted heavy damage on at least one road. There are also reports of walls collapsing in the area.

Footage shows damage to a road in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

Tremors were felt as far as New Delhi, while the Press Trust of India reported that people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. According to DNA India, the quake was also felt in parts of Indian-occupied Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

Najeeb Ahmed, a deputy director at Pakistan Meteorological Department's earthquake centre, told DawnNewsTV that the quake measured 5.8 on the magnitude scale and was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake sent people racing out of buildings and offices in cities across the country.

The military's media wing tweeted that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued directions for troops to conduct an "immediate rescue operation" in aid of the civil administration for victims of the earthquake in AJK.

Army troops with aviation and medical support teams have been dispatched to the area, it added.

Pakistan straddles part of the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in AJK.

People in the capital and other cities took to social media to share how they experienced the earthquake.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

TR
Sep 24, 2019 04:31pm

I hope everyone is safe.

Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 24, 2019 04:35pm

This occurred exactly at 4pm in Islamabad.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Sep 24, 2019 04:39pm

Hope the damage was minimum with no loss of lives....

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 24, 2019 04:41pm

Hope there is no loss of life and property.

Recommend 0
Indian scientist
Sep 24, 2019 04:44pm

Hope everyone is safe and there is no loss of property. Best wishes from india.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Sep 24, 2019 04:45pm

I wish safety of everyone.

Recommend 0
PKMKC
Sep 24, 2019 05:00pm

Praying for everyone's safety

Recommend 0
deps
Sep 24, 2019 05:06pm

Hope and pray for everyone's safety.

Recommend 0
Sanjay Mittal
Sep 24, 2019 05:06pm

Stay safe! Hope no loss of life !

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
Sep 24, 2019 05:07pm

I wish everyone is safe Love from Mumbai India

Recommend 0
Steve lomas
Sep 24, 2019 05:08pm

Hope you're all safe.

Recommend 0
Hitendra
Sep 24, 2019 05:10pm

I wish and pray no lives are lost....

Recommend 0
Iqbal Kashmiri
Sep 24, 2019 05:11pm

Hope all is well in Pakistan. My prayers.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 24, 2019 05:12pm

Hope no loss of life

Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Sep 24, 2019 05:13pm

Praying for everyones safety

Recommend 0
Zaim
Sep 24, 2019 05:14pm

It did not last for 8 to 10 seconds. It was for more than a minute

Recommend 0
Hitendra
Sep 24, 2019 05:15pm

I wish and pray no lives are lost....

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Sep 24, 2019 05:15pm

I hope there is no loss of life.

Recommend 0
Ak
Sep 24, 2019 05:18pm

IK should come back and oversee rescue

Recommend 0
Aron
Sep 24, 2019 05:21pm

I hope all the people are safe

Recommend 0
TJ
Sep 24, 2019 05:24pm

take care Pakistan!

Recommend 0
sionara
Sep 24, 2019 05:25pm

wish for safe life

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Sep 24, 2019 05:25pm

Photo of damaged road is pretty scary....the epicentre was in azad kashmir....hopefully people are safe there....

Recommend 0
Arun Sharma
Sep 24, 2019 05:26pm

Pray for the safety of our Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
Owais Khan
Sep 24, 2019 05:28pm

hope everyone is safe !!

Recommend 0
sasidhar
Sep 24, 2019 05:28pm

Hope no life is lost.. stay safe.

Recommend 0
Arun Sharma
Sep 24, 2019 05:28pm

Pray for the safety of our Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
Nishant
Sep 24, 2019 05:34pm

I hope and pray for safety of everyone.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Sep 24, 2019 05:37pm

Praying all safe

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 24, 2019 05:40pm

It was a severe jolt that lasted for a few seconds but the effect lasted hours. Even street light poles kept rocking for several minutes.

Recommend 0
souravghosh
Sep 24, 2019 05:40pm

Praying not much damage and destruction

Recommend 0
Nationalist
Sep 24, 2019 05:42pm

Prayers

Recommend 0
Sanjeev Sharad
Sep 24, 2019 05:44pm

Hope there are no loss of lives. Pray for the safety of our Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
AB
Sep 24, 2019 05:45pm

Oh dear, I hope everyone is safe.

Recommend 0
Gemini
Sep 24, 2019 05:50pm

Let us Pray everyone stays safe... take care.. from India

Recommend 0
Sachin soni
Sep 24, 2019 05:53pm

Dear pakistani awam. Stay safe

Recommend 0
Ashok
Sep 24, 2019 05:54pm

We pray that no loss of life at least

Recommend 0
Scientist
Sep 24, 2019 05:56pm

hope there are no injuries

Recommend 0
Topbrass
Sep 24, 2019 05:57pm

Unpredictable nature. Civilians should take care of themselves in AJK.

However the damage does not seems to be caused by just 5.8 R earthquake.

Recommend 0
Sohal, Melbourne
Sep 24, 2019 06:00pm

Pray for the safety of everyone!!! Humanity first.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 24, 2019 06:01pm

People should take precautionary measures to save human lives as the earth quake may come again.

Recommend 0
Paul Gill
Sep 24, 2019 06:03pm

Wishing the safety of human lives and their properties! May Mother Nature bless the people of my dear Pakistan with prosperity and happy life! Should not be any loss of life!

Recommend 0
Subramanian Sahasranamam
Sep 24, 2019 06:05pm

Regardless of our differences, I pray the lord to make sure human and their resources in Pakistan are not damaged. I love you Pakistanis!

Recommend 0
India
Sep 24, 2019 06:08pm

RIP.

Recommend 0
Raj
Sep 24, 2019 06:11pm

Stay safe and avoid rumors please

Recommend 0

