DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 24, 2019

Live

23 dead, more than 300 injured as 5.8-magnitude quake rocks northern Pakistan

Dawn.com | AFP | Tariq Naqash | ReutersUpdated September 24, 2019

Email

A road heavily damaged by the earthquake is seen in Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir. — DawnNewsTV
A road heavily damaged by the earthquake is seen in Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir. — DawnNewsTV
People stand outside their office after the earthquake was felt in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AP
People stand outside their office after the earthquake was felt in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AP

A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted several cities and northern parts of the country on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 23 people dead and over 300 others injured, officials said. At least 100 of those injured are in a critical state.

The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds and were felt strongly, DawnNewsTV reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly, has expressed his grief over the loss of human life. Both he and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa have issued directives to civilian and military agencies for emergency rescue and relief efforts.

Occurring just after 4pm, the shallow quake had hit 22.3 kilometres north of Jhelum, along the boundary separating the agricultural heartland of Punjab and Azad Kashmir, according to the US Geological Survey.

“The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir,” chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told AFP.

Other cities where tremors were felt included Islamabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mansehra, Gujrat, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Bajaur, Swat, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan.

A road heavily damaged by the quake in Mirpur. — DawnNewsTV
A road heavily damaged by the quake in Mirpur. — DawnNewsTV

Mirpur Deputy Inspector General of Police Sardar Gulfraz Khan said at least 23 people, three of them young children, were reported to have died and more than 300 others wounded due to the quake. The casualties were shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital Mirpur. At least 10 people died in Jatlan village alone.

Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab said among the people being treated for their wounds, at least 35 have sustained critical injuries. The chief of the National Disaster Management Authority later put the number of critical injuries at around 100.

Earlier, AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed had told Dawn that a state of emergency had been declared in state-run and private hospitals in Mirpur.

Saeed, who had returned from Mirpur city, said most of the injured were from the outskirts of Mirpur, such as Afzalpur, Jatlan and New City.

"People were panicked in the beginning, but they have gradually started adjusting themselves with the situation," he added.

He revealed that pharmacies in Mirpur are offering free medicines to the victims, in a gesture of humanity.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, who was in Lahore since Monday to attend Kashmir-related events, cut short his visit and rushed to Mirpur “to supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation services”, his office said in a statement.

“The prime minister has directed all government departments to leave no stone unturned in helping out victims of this [...] natural disaster,” the statement added.

Tremors felt in India

Photos and video carried by TV channels showed dozens of collapsed buildings and homes, uprooted trees and cracks in roads large enough to swallow cars in Mirpur.

Footage shows damage to a road in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

Muhammad Safdar, 60, who lives near Mirpur, said he was in his house when it suddenly started shaking. “We saw walls and the roof developing cracks and ceiling fans and other articles falling down, and we rushed out into an open field,” he told Reuters by telephone. “I have never seen such a devastating earthquake in this area in my life.”

Ramzan Ahmad, 65, who suffered a head injury and bleeding nose, said that he was with his family of seven when his house collapsed.

“We all got injuries,” he said. “I saw dozens of houses razed on my way to hospital.”

Tremors were felt as far as New Delhi, while the Press Trust of India reported that people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. According to DNA India, the quake was also felt in parts of Indian-occupied Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

Rescue efforts

The military's media wing had tweeted soon after the quake that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued directions for troops to conduct an "immediate rescue operation" in aid of the civil administration for victims.

Army troops with aviation and medical support teams have been dispatched to the area, the statement had said.

In a later update, Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan Army aviation helicopters had completed aerial reconnaissance for damage assessment in Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan areas. Army troops have also reached these areas. "Relief and rescue efforts [are] underway," it added.

Prime Minister Imran, in a statement from New York, "expressed his profound sorrow over the damage and loss of precious lives" caused by the earthquake.

People stand outside a building in Lahore after the earthquake. — DawnNewsTV
People stand outside a building in Lahore after the earthquake. — DawnNewsTV

The premier also instructed the relevant departments to provide all possible assistance for relief in the disaster-struck areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority has also been instructed to speed up its relief operations in all areas hit by the earthquake.

Pakistan's vulnerability

Pakistan straddles part of the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country particularly susceptible to earthquakes.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan had killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain, which impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, which killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in AJK.

Social media updates

People in the capital and other cities took to social media to share how they experienced the earthquake.

With additional reporting by Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (47)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TR
Sep 24, 2019 04:31pm

I hope everyone is safe.

Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 24, 2019 04:35pm

This occurred exactly at 4pm in Islamabad.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Sep 24, 2019 04:39pm

Hope the damage was minimum with no loss of lives....

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 24, 2019 04:41pm

Hope there is no loss of life and property.

Recommend 0
Indian scientist
Sep 24, 2019 04:44pm

Hope everyone is safe and there is no loss of property. Best wishes from india.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Sep 24, 2019 04:45pm

I wish safety of everyone.

Recommend 0
PKMKC
Sep 24, 2019 05:00pm

Praying for everyone's safety

Recommend 0
deps
Sep 24, 2019 05:06pm

Hope and pray for everyone's safety.

Recommend 0
Sanjay Mittal
Sep 24, 2019 05:06pm

Stay safe! Hope no loss of life !

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
Sep 24, 2019 05:07pm

I wish everyone is safe Love from Mumbai India

Recommend 0
Steve lomas
Sep 24, 2019 05:08pm

Hope you're all safe.

Recommend 0
Hitendra
Sep 24, 2019 05:10pm

I wish and pray no lives are lost....

Recommend 0
Iqbal Kashmiri
Sep 24, 2019 05:11pm

Hope all is well in Pakistan. My prayers.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 24, 2019 05:12pm

Hope no loss of life

Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Sep 24, 2019 05:13pm

Praying for everyones safety

Recommend 0
Zaim
Sep 24, 2019 05:14pm

It did not last for 8 to 10 seconds. It was for more than a minute

Recommend 0
Hitendra
Sep 24, 2019 05:15pm

I wish and pray no lives are lost....

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Sep 24, 2019 05:15pm

I hope there is no loss of life.

Recommend 0
Ak
Sep 24, 2019 05:18pm

IK should come back and oversee rescue

Recommend 0
Aron
Sep 24, 2019 05:21pm

I hope all the people are safe

Recommend 0
TJ
Sep 24, 2019 05:24pm

take care Pakistan!

Recommend 0
sionara
Sep 24, 2019 05:25pm

wish for safe life

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Sep 24, 2019 05:25pm

Photo of damaged road is pretty scary....the epicentre was in azad kashmir....hopefully people are safe there....

Recommend 0
Arun Sharma
Sep 24, 2019 05:26pm

Pray for the safety of our Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
Owais Khan
Sep 24, 2019 05:28pm

hope everyone is safe !!

Recommend 0
sasidhar
Sep 24, 2019 05:28pm

Hope no life is lost.. stay safe.

Recommend 0
Arun Sharma
Sep 24, 2019 05:28pm

Pray for the safety of our Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
Nishant
Sep 24, 2019 05:34pm

I hope and pray for safety of everyone.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Sep 24, 2019 05:37pm

Praying all safe

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 24, 2019 05:40pm

It was a severe jolt that lasted for a few seconds but the effect lasted hours. Even street light poles kept rocking for several minutes.

Recommend 0
souravghosh
Sep 24, 2019 05:40pm

Praying not much damage and destruction

Recommend 0
Nationalist
Sep 24, 2019 05:42pm

Prayers

Recommend 0
Sanjeev Sharad
Sep 24, 2019 05:44pm

Hope there are no loss of lives. Pray for the safety of our Pakistani friends.

Recommend 0
AB
Sep 24, 2019 05:45pm

Oh dear, I hope everyone is safe.

Recommend 0
Gemini
Sep 24, 2019 05:50pm

Let us Pray everyone stays safe... take care.. from India

Recommend 0
Sachin soni
Sep 24, 2019 05:53pm

Dear pakistani awam. Stay safe

Recommend 0
Ashok
Sep 24, 2019 05:54pm

We pray that no loss of life at least

Recommend 0
Scientist
Sep 24, 2019 05:56pm

hope there are no injuries

Recommend 0
Topbrass
Sep 24, 2019 05:57pm

Unpredictable nature. Civilians should take care of themselves in AJK.

However the damage does not seems to be caused by just 5.8 R earthquake.

Recommend 0
Sohal, Melbourne
Sep 24, 2019 06:00pm

Pray for the safety of everyone!!! Humanity first.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 24, 2019 06:01pm

People should take precautionary measures to save human lives as the earth quake may come again.

Recommend 0
Paul Gill
Sep 24, 2019 06:03pm

Wishing the safety of human lives and their properties! May Mother Nature bless the people of my dear Pakistan with prosperity and happy life! Should not be any loss of life!

Recommend 0
Subramanian Sahasranamam
Sep 24, 2019 06:05pm

Regardless of our differences, I pray the lord to make sure human and their resources in Pakistan are not damaged. I love you Pakistanis!

Recommend 0
India
Sep 24, 2019 06:08pm

RIP.

Recommend 0
Raj
Sep 24, 2019 06:11pm

Stay safe and avoid rumors please

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Sep 24, 2019 06:45pm

Hope to see no loss of lives.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 24, 2019 07:22pm

Condolences and prayers...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Maya
Sep 24, 2019 07:50pm

RIP. Hope injured will get well soon.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Sep 24, 2019 08:14pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Sep 24, 2019 08:27pm

Pray that you keep your loved ones safe.

Recommend 0
BOB
Sep 24, 2019 09:14pm

Death should be controlled below 50. Call more doctors from other cities.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 24, 2019

Blocking websites unlawfully

AFTER years of flagrant abuse of power, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has finally been called out on its...
September 24, 2019

Slide in SDGs

PAKISTAN’S continuous decline in rankings for the Sustainable Development Goals over the past few years — from...
September 24, 2019

Digitising history

THANKS to modern technology, ancient history — from handwritten manuscripts to maps — can be made accessible to ...
September 23, 2019

Kashmir & militancy

THE issue of Kashmir is an emotional one and dear to most Pakistanis. This is why successive governments in this...
September 23, 2019

From Nepra to NAB

THE power-sector regulator, Nepra, has included some extraordinary language in its latest flagship State of the...
September 23, 2019

Rabies scourge

IN a widely circulated video, a 12-year-old boy is seen gasping for breath on his mother’s lap. As he lies there...