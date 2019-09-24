China reiterates support to Pakistan on Kashmir, other issues

China reaffirmed its support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session.

According to Radio Pakistan, Wang Yi on Monday reiterated commitment of the Chinese leadership to support Pakistan on all issues of its core national interest.

Highlighting the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the premier said the lockdown of millions of Kashmiris, the escalation in human rights violations and the continued communications blackout had created a dire humanitarian crisis in the valley.

The prime minister reiterated that the illegal and unilateral actions of India aimed to alter the internationally recognised disputed status of occupied Kashmir by violating numerous UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

The premier, according to Radio Pakistan, also said that Pakistan attaches high priority to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to complete ongoing projects under it.

Both the sides also discussed regional security and agreed to continue close consultation and coordination for promotion of peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Imran with Swiss Confederation President Ueli Maurer. ─ Photo: Govt of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran also discussed Kashmir with Swiss Confederation President Ueli Maurer and apprised him of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, said Radio Pakistan.

The premier, who is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday, also met with Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, World Bank President David Malpass and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, while speaking to the media alongside Prime Minister Imran, renewed his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and declared, “I trust Pakistan”.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran may soon have another meeting with President Trump and “we may have a good news for you next time”. Diplomatic sources say the second meeting may either take place in New York or the premier may go to Washington for it.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan meet in New York on Monday. ─ AFP

Trump also said that previous US presidents had treated Pakistan unfairly, but he was not going to do so. He also emphasised the need to “double, triple and even quadruple” bilateral trade between the United States and Pakistan.

After the Trump-Khan meeting, the White House issued a brief statement, saying: “The two leaders discussed […] ways to de-escalate tension between Pakistan and India, including combating terrorism, and the importance of Indo-Pakistani dialogue to resolve disputes between them.”

The two leaders also “discussed opportunities to deepen mutually beneficial energy cooperation and trade ties”, it added.