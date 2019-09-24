Niloufer Cyrus Patel passes away

Niloufer Cyrus Patel, wife of Cyrus Minocher Patel, passed away on Tuesday. She served as the Director Circulation at Dawn, and among her many achievements, was the focal person leading the success of Dawn Spelling Bee for over a decade.

She was the mother of Zeryus Cyrus Patel, sister of Rukhsana Sohrab Lawyer, daughter in-law of Mani Minocher Patel, daughter of (late) Freny and (late) Sohrab Lawyer.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am at her residence 47/A, Lane I, Cyrus Minwalla Colony, Parsi Gate, Mehmoodabad.

Sarosh prayers will be performed at sunset today, while Uthamna will be performed tomorrow. Timing will be informed later.

"Dawn has lost one of its finest. She was not just director circulation, she was a crusader for free press," wrote Dawn Editor Zaffar Abbas on Niloufer's demise. "When Dawn was under severe attack and its distribution disrupted, she worked tirelessly to make sure the paper reaches most of its readers. RIP"

PPP Senator and former colleague Sherry Rehman wrote a farewell message for Niloufer on Twitter: "Goodbye Niloufer Patel. She was the kindest person I ever met.

"Helped me set up my desk in the Dawn building when I came back from college, lost on my first day at work. She was always there. Gone in 25 days to a galloping cancer. May she be resting in peace, in a better place."