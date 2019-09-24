DAWN.COM

Rouhani faces travel restrictions in New York

AFPUpdated September 24, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani landed in New York on Monday for the UN General Assembly, but he won’t be allowed to see much of the Big Apple while he is here.

Iran’s president is subject to the same strict travel restrictions imposed on staff at the Iranian mission to the United Nations in July.

Under the restrictions, Rouhani cannot venture far from the UN headquarters, which sit on the East River on the eastern side of Manhattan island.

The US government has granted him special authorisation to stay at a hotel, however.

Rouhani is due to address the General Assembly and hold a press conference on Wednesday.

The Iranian leader is limited to an area bound by First Avenue, where the UN headquarters are, and East 42nd street to the south and East 48th street to the north.

Similar limitations have been imposed on foreign leaders not to America’s liking in the past, such as the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2019

Comments (4)

Guzni
Sep 24, 2019 10:50am

It is very unfortunate. How can UN allow this to implement?

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 24, 2019 10:51am

This is too much for the head of the government and the member of the UN.

Recommend 0
nasir
Sep 24, 2019 11:23am

Rouhani stays strong nevertheless.

Recommend 0
Sanjay
Sep 24, 2019 11:30am

Modi should raise voice for friend Iran.

Recommend 0

