Effective security measures ordered for Sri Lanka ODI series in Karachi

KARACHI: All Sindh government departments and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure coordinated efforts for successful holding of three one-day international matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled for Sept 27, 29 and Oct 2.

These instructions were issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements including provision of foolproof security during Pak-Lanka series to be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

Highlighting the importance of the series, the chief secretary said negligence from duty would not be tolerated. He advised Sindh police to maintain a well-organised security system such as the one used for PSL matches in the recent past when the series was accomplished smoothly with no major complaints.

The meeting was attended among others by secretaries of sports, home, health, local government and public health engineering departments, besides Karachi commissioner and officials of Pakistan Cricket Board, law enforcement agencies and army.

Mr Shah also highlighted the need for carpeting of roads leading to and from the stadium. He said uninterrupted power supply besides appropriate arrangements for water and sewerage issues must be completed on priority.

Earlier, secretaries of the relevant departments, the commissioner, police and KWSB officers briefed the meeting about the preparations and ongoing arrangements to this effect.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2019