PM Imran talks economy, US-Pakistan relations and foreign policy at think tank

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York on Monday.

The premier was in a conversation with Richard N. Haass, the president of CFR. He discussed the current state of US-Pakistan relations, recent developments in occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan’s relationship with India, Afghanistan, and other neighbouring countries.

The interview started with Prime Minister Imran saying that his background as a cricket star had taught him the invaluable lesson of "how to struggle" and deal with setbacks.

Asked why Pakistan repeatedly has to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance, the premier said: "The moment you have a deficit, whether it is current account or fiscal deficit, means you are not managing your economy properly [...] This inability of successive governments to manage our economy is why we keep lining up with the IMF."

He said his government had inherited "the biggest current account deficit" in Pakistan's history and "so the first year has been a real struggle."

"I am really proud to say that we have cut down this deficit almost by 70 per cent. We now have an economy which is heading in the right direction," he said.

He said when his party came into power last year, Pakistan found itself to be in probably "the worst economic situation" and it was China that came to the country's help "when we were at the rock bottom".

"We were staring at a default," the prime minister said, adding that China along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE had provided funds to beef up Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

He said the country now has the opportunity to get Chinese industries to relocate to Pakistan and bring in technology. "China has given us a great opportunity to lift ourselves up from where we are right now," he added.

US-Pakistan relations

Answering a question regarding former US defence secretary James Mattis' remark that he considered Pakistan to be "the most dangerous" among all countries he had dealt with, Prime Minister Imran said: "I do not think James Mattis fully understands why Pakistan became radicalised.

"In the 1980s, when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, Pakistan, helped by the United States, organised the resistance to the Soviets. And the resistance was organised by the Pakistani ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) training these militants who were invited from all over the Muslim world to do jihad against the Soviet Union.

"And so we created these militant groups to fight the Soviets. [...] Jihadis were heroes then. Come 1989, Soviets leave Afghanistan, the US packs up and leaves Afghanistan [...] and we were left with these groups.

"Then comes 9/11, and Pakistan again joins the US in the war on terror and now we are required to go after these groups as terrorists. They were indoctrinated that fighting foreign occupation in jihad but now when the US arrived in Afghanistan, it was supposed to be terrorism.

"So Pakistan took a real battering in this," he said, adding that Pakistan should have stayed neutral in the conflict.

"Pakistan by joining the US after 9/11 committed one of the biggest blunders," he said, noting that 70,000 Pakistanis had died in the ensuing violence and the country lost hundreds of billions in economy. "I think the Pakistani government should not have pledged what they could not deliver."

The premier said he had always stressed that there could be no military solution in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran is on a seven-day visit to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly opening on September 24.

More to follow.