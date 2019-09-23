DAWN.COM

UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks

ReutersSeptember 23, 2019

Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. — AP/File
Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have already blamed Iran for the Sept 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output.

Read: Trump says US 'locked and loaded' in response to Saudi oil facilities attack

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility.

"The UK is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran for the Aramco attacks. We think it very likely indeed that Iran was indeed responsible," Johnson told reporters on the plane to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to deescalate tensions in the Gulf region."

A UK government official said the Houthi's claim of responsibility was "implausible", with the scale, sophistication and range of the attack inconsistent with their capabilities.

"It is implausible it wouldn't have been authorised by the Iranian government," the official said.

Asked whether Britain would rule out military action, Johnson said it would be closely watching a proposal by the United States to do more to help defend Saudi Arabia.

"Clearly if we are asked, either by the Saudis or by the Americans, to have a role then we will consider in what way we could be useful," he said.

Johnson said he would be discussing Iran's actions in the region with President Hassan Rouhani at the UN meeting, as well as pushing for the release of several dual national Iranians who he said were being held "illegally and unfairly".

Comments (13)

OLDHABIBIAN
Sep 23, 2019 11:20am

I am impressed. Liars to the core.

Recommend 0
Toni
Sep 23, 2019 11:34am

Mind your own BREXIT, mate; you have not fixed that yet and killed many Yemenis with Saudi Genocide from British supplied weapons of mass destruction; its massive.

Recommend 0
Fara
Sep 23, 2019 11:44am

Guilty verdict without evidence is a ruthless game West has been playing for a long time. Where is the evidence? What happened to the hawks watching the skies based around persian Gulf? They didn't detect the missiles raining down? How convenient? Zionist lead movement to expand their expansionist agenda. Saudi Arabia and arab regime have already sold their souls. Iran stands in the way so tactics are being used to engage it in war.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 23, 2019 11:45am

Stop dividing & destroying muslims..!

Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Sep 23, 2019 12:22pm

Boris Johnson believes whatever Donald Trump tells him to believe.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 23, 2019 12:38pm

What else is called "His Master's Voice?"

Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Sep 23, 2019 12:45pm

nothing else could be expected of boris jhonson but to fall in with Trump

Recommend 0
Skyislimit
Sep 23, 2019 01:23pm

So another war between SA vs Iran in gulf ?

Recommend 0
Benedict Kruger
Sep 23, 2019 01:31pm

Why wait for the Americans proposal, why dont you look at your own BREXIT issue, there are strong evidences that Iran was not involved in the Saudia Refinery attacks, it was the Americans jointly with the Israel's who attacked the Oil Refinery in Saudia, but have camouflage by blamming the attacks on the Iranians.

Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 23, 2019 01:40pm

Just like the Brits believed that Iraq had WMDs.

Recommend 0
Invincible
Sep 23, 2019 01:49pm

Just like IRAQ had weapons of mass destruction ? Followed by a public apology after bombing and ruining the whole country ?

Recommend 0
Sheraz
Sep 23, 2019 02:15pm

UK beleive becuase USA beleives...

Recommend 0
Tahir
Sep 23, 2019 02:39pm

@Fara, they did not have evidence of weapons of mass destruction. Still they attacked!

Recommend 0

