UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks
Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have already blamed Iran for the Sept 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output.
Read: Trump says US 'locked and loaded' in response to Saudi oil facilities attack
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility.
"The UK is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran for the Aramco attacks. We think it very likely indeed that Iran was indeed responsible," Johnson told reporters on the plane to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"We will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to deescalate tensions in the Gulf region."
A UK government official said the Houthi's claim of responsibility was "implausible", with the scale, sophistication and range of the attack inconsistent with their capabilities.
"It is implausible it wouldn't have been authorised by the Iranian government," the official said.
Asked whether Britain would rule out military action, Johnson said it would be closely watching a proposal by the United States to do more to help defend Saudi Arabia.
"Clearly if we are asked, either by the Saudis or by the Americans, to have a role then we will consider in what way we could be useful," he said.
Johnson said he would be discussing Iran's actions in the region with President Hassan Rouhani at the UN meeting, as well as pushing for the release of several dual national Iranians who he said were being held "illegally and unfairly".
I am impressed. Liars to the core.
Mind your own BREXIT, mate; you have not fixed that yet and killed many Yemenis with Saudi Genocide from British supplied weapons of mass destruction; its massive.
Guilty verdict without evidence is a ruthless game West has been playing for a long time. Where is the evidence? What happened to the hawks watching the skies based around persian Gulf? They didn't detect the missiles raining down? How convenient? Zionist lead movement to expand their expansionist agenda. Saudi Arabia and arab regime have already sold their souls. Iran stands in the way so tactics are being used to engage it in war.
Stop dividing & destroying muslims..!
Boris Johnson believes whatever Donald Trump tells him to believe.
What else is called "His Master's Voice?"
nothing else could be expected of boris jhonson but to fall in with Trump
So another war between SA vs Iran in gulf ?
Why wait for the Americans proposal, why dont you look at your own BREXIT issue, there are strong evidences that Iran was not involved in the Saudia Refinery attacks, it was the Americans jointly with the Israel's who attacked the Oil Refinery in Saudia, but have camouflage by blamming the attacks on the Iranians.
Just like the Brits believed that Iraq had WMDs.
Just like IRAQ had weapons of mass destruction ? Followed by a public apology after bombing and ruining the whole country ?
UK beleive becuase USA beleives...
@Fara, they did not have evidence of weapons of mass destruction. Still they attacked!