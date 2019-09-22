DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 22, 2019

Five-year period ending 2019 set to be hottest on record: UN report

AFPSeptember 22, 2019

Email

People take part in a demonstration for the climate called 'Act Now or Never' to raise awareness for climate change, organised by 'Rise for Climate Belgium', in on September 22, 2019 in Brussels. — AFP
People take part in a demonstration for the climate called 'Act Now or Never' to raise awareness for climate change, organised by 'Rise for Climate Belgium', in on September 22, 2019 in Brussels. — AFP

Average global temperature between 2015-2019 is on track to be the hottest of any five-year period on record, a United Nations report by the world's leading climate agencies said on Sunday.

“It is currently estimated to be 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2 degrees Celsius warmer than 2011-2015,” said the report titled United in Science, a synthesis of key findings.

Other major takeaways from the report include that the extent of Arctic summer sea ice has declined at a rate of 12 per cent per decade over the past 40 years, with the four lowest values between 2015 and 2019.

Overall, the amount of ice lost from the Antarctic ice sheet increased by a factor of six each year between 1979 and 2017, while glacier loss for 2015-19 is also the highest for any five-year period on record.

The report comes ahead of a major UN climate summit on Monday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called to ask countries to raise their greenhouse gas reduction targets.

On this metric, too, the world is failing. The report found that rather than falling, carbon dioxide grew two per cent in 2018, reaching a record high of 37 billion tonnes.

More importantly, there is also no sign yet of reaching what is known as “peak emissions,” the point at which levels will start to fall, though these are not growing at the same rate as the global economy.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 22, 2019

Regrettable ordinance

WHEN a law is passed surreptitiously, even if it is through a provincial ordinance that can only be in force for a...
Updated September 22, 2019

Climate emergency

The climate march is a cry for help from experts, civil society, and the public to take action.
September 22, 2019

Beyond cricket

BOXER Muhammad Waseem returned home to deafening silence at the airport. With three swift punches, Waseem had ...
September 21, 2019

IMF impressions

FOR a number of days, a senior delegation from the International Monetary Fund, consisting of a director and the...
September 21, 2019

Torkham crossing

THE launch of round-the-clock operations at Torkham — one of the two key trade and travel routes between Pakistan...
September 21, 2019

Maternal and child health

A MOTHER or her newborn child dies every 11 seconds in some part of the world, according to a new report published ...